Trevor Noah Returns to Host the 2022 Grammy Awards

After hosting the most unorthodox show in Grammy Awards history earlier this year, Trevor Noah is back for a victory lap. The Daily Show personality will return to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this January, CBS and the Recording Academy announced today.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” CBS President and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. added, “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

The 2021 Grammys were originally scheduled for January 31st, 2021, but were delayed until March due to COVID-related concerns. Despite a minimal audience and some scaled-down stage setups, the show included some high-quality performances from Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Cardi B.

Noah seemed to have no issues handling the unusual format of the show last March, so we have no reason to doubt he’ll bring the same charisma to the Staples Center — er, Crypto.com Arena — on Monday, January 31st, 2022.

Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the top-recognized nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards. See the full list of nods here.