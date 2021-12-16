Turnstile, fresh off being named Consequence’s 2021 Heavy Band of the Year, performed Thursday night on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
The appearance marked the Baltimore act’s late-night TV debut, and they made the most of it by packing in two songs into the performance — “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection).” Both tracks appear on the band’s acclaimed 2021 album, Glow On, which took the No. 3 spot on our list of the Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2021.
Meyers introduced Turnstile by mentioning their upcoming 2022 North American tour. After a couple of warm-up shows in February, the outing properly kicks off in late April and runs through late May. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
The infectious “Mystery” offers up more of an alt-rock vibe with its grunge-like riffs and sing-along chorus, while “T.L.C.” ventures more into the band’s hardcore roots.
In our recent interview with Turnstile singer Brendan Yates, he told us of the band’s genre-defying mentality, “I think we all, as people, are inspired by all kinds of different music… and try to never close off or limit where those inspirations come from. … It’s that openness to embrace what feels good when writing a song, and also that freedom to try things and try sounds that maybe are a little unfamiliar.””
Check out Turnstile performing on Late Night With Seth Meyers below, followed by our video interview with singer Brendan Yates.