Turnstile, fresh off being named Consequence’s 2021 Heavy Band of the Year, performed Thursday night on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The appearance marked the Baltimore act’s late-night TV debut, and they made the most of it by packing in two songs into the performance — “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection).” Both tracks appear on the band’s acclaimed 2021 album, Glow On, which took the No. 3 spot on our list of the Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2021.

Meyers introduced Turnstile by mentioning their upcoming 2022 North American tour. After a couple of warm-up shows in February, the outing properly kicks off in late April and runs through late May. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

The infectious “Mystery” offers up more of an alt-rock vibe with its grunge-like riffs and sing-along chorus, while “T.L.C.” ventures more into the band’s hardcore roots.

In our recent interview with Turnstile singer Brendan Yates, he told us of the band’s genre-defying mentality, “I think we all, as people, are inspired by all kinds of different music… and try to never close off or limit where those inspirations come from. … It’s that openness to embrace what feels good when writing a song, and also that freedom to try things and try sounds that maybe are a little unfamiliar.””

Check out Turnstile performing on Late Night With Seth Meyers below, followed by our video interview with singer Brendan Yates.

Advertisement