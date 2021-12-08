Tyondai Braxton Shares “Dia” and “Phonolydian”: Stream

Experimental composer Tyondai Braxton is back with his first new music in five years. “Dia” and “Phonolydian” are out now via Nonesuch Records. Take a listen below.

Since exiting Battles, Braxton has released two full length albums under his own name. “Dia” and “Phonolydian” pick up where 2015’s HIVE1 left off, with dissonant electronics bubbling in the former and glitchy percussion punctuating the latter. Braxton recorded the songs in his home studio in Bearsville, New York, which lends the tracks a certain claustrophobic quality.

Along with today’s two song release, Braxton has announced Multiplay, a three-show residency at Public Records in Brooklyn comprising solo sets with special guests Leila Bordreuil and Lea Bertucci & Ben Vida in January and February, respectively, and a duo set with Greg Fox in March. Tickets are available here.

Braxton last released the Oranged Out EP in 2016, a project which benefitted the gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety. Released to Bandcamp as a pay-what-you-want download, the artist wrote: “Everytown are raising awareness about gun violence and advocating for sensible gun safety measures in the wake of the Orlando shooting, Newtown / Sandy Hook, and Aurora — as well as the daily gun deaths that we’ve grown so accustomed to that it’s not even news worthy anymore.”

