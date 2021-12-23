New Uncharted Trailer Adds a Pirates of the Caribbean Touch to the Video Game Adaptation: Watch

In the lull before Christmas really gets into gear, Sony has delivered a new trailer for what it hopes will be a new action-adventure franchise, starring its very own Spider-Man. Uncharted features Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake, who gets swept up in a treasure hunt by his new partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

The new trailer expands upon the first one by showcasing Nathan and Sully’s meet-cute, followed by them getting into some puzzle-solving adventures with a young woman named Chloe (Sophia Ali), who will presumably have more than one line of dialogue in the actual film (unlike this trailer). The hard sell here is the chemistry between Holland and Wahlberg, and to the trailer’s credit it does look like a lot of fun is in store there.

Plus, for those who have missed the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, this trailer teases what looks to be a major action set-piece — a heist involving two excavated schooners, being airlifted out of a jungle. That, and at least one sequence which looks to replicate one of the game series’ many, many jumping challenges, makes Uncharted look like it could be the first big blockbuster release of 2022.

The long-in-flux adaptation of the popular Naughty Dog/Playstation games has been in development since 2008, with attached talent at one point including Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell and Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon. Ruben Fleischer, whose previous films include Zombieland and its sequel, as well as the first Venom film, ended up being the ultimate director, working from a script by Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

Uncharted also stars Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas, and is currently set to premiere exclusively in theaters on Friday, February 18th, 2022. Check out the trailer below.