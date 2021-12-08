Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats have announced a spring 2022 North American tour with support from King Buffalo.

It marks Uncle Acid’s first run across North America since 2019, when Heavy Consequence caught the band twice — once co-headlining Brooklyn Steel and a second time supporting King Diamond.

The UK heavy psych ensemble were supposed to tour US in May/June of last year, dates that were postponed due to the pandemic. Some of those cities and venues have been carried over to the 2022 itinerary.

Related Video

The spring 2022 trek kicks off March 2nd with the band returning to the aforementioned Brooklyn Steel in New York. The tour then winds its way across the East Coast, Midwest, West Coast, and back, concluding on April 3rd in Boston. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

“WARNING: We’ll be returning to the stages of North America for the first time since 2019,” Uncle Acid wrote on Facebook. “Support from King Buffalo. See you there!”

Uncle Acid’s most recent release is 2018’s Wasteland. Meanwhile, the band’s longtime label Rise Above Records just reissued the group’s highly sought-after debut LP, Blood Lust, after it had gone out of print.

The addition of rising band King Buffalo makes the 2022 run particularly enticing for heavy psych fans. King Buffalo recently unveiled their second full-length release of 2021, Acheron, which was recorded live in an underground cavern.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of dates for Uncle Acid’s spring 2022 tour below. Pick up tickets here.

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats 2022 North American Tour Dates with King Buffalo:

03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian

03/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

03/07 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

03/09 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

03/11 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

03/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/13 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

03/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

03/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater

03/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/26 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

03/27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth

04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

04/03 – Boston, MA @ Big Nite Live