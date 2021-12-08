Menu
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

King Buffalo will support the month-long outing

uncle acid deadbeats 2022 north american tour
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats (courtesy of Rise Above Records)
December 8, 2021 | 2:09pm ET

    Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats have announced a spring 2022 North American tour with support from King Buffalo.

    It marks Uncle Acid’s first run across North America since 2019, when Heavy Consequence caught the band twice — once co-headlining Brooklyn Steel and a second time supporting King Diamond.

    The UK heavy psych ensemble were supposed to tour US in May/June of last year, dates that were postponed due to the pandemic. Some of those cities and venues have been carried over to the 2022 itinerary.

    The spring 2022 trek kicks off March 2nd with the band returning to the aforementioned Brooklyn Steel in New York. The tour then winds its way across the East Coast, Midwest, West Coast, and back, concluding on April 3rd in Boston. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    “WARNING: We’ll be returning to the stages of North America for the first time since 2019,” Uncle Acid wrote on Facebook. “Support from King Buffalo. See you there!”

    Uncle Acid’s most recent release is 2018’s Wasteland. Meanwhile, the band’s longtime label Rise Above Records just reissued the group’s highly sought-after debut LP, Blood Lust, after it had gone out of print.

    The addition of rising band King Buffalo makes the 2022 run particularly enticing for heavy psych fans. King Buffalo recently unveiled their second full-length release of 2021, Acheron, which was recorded live in an underground cavern.

    Check out the full list of dates for Uncle Acid’s spring 2022 tour below. Pick up tickets here.

    Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats 2022 North American Tour Dates with King Buffalo:
    03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    03/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    03/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian
    03/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
    03/07 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    03/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    03/09 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
    03/11 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
    03/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    03/13 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
    03/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    03/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
    03/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    03/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater
    03/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    03/22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
    03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
    03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    03/26 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
    03/27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    04/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth
    04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
    04/03 – Boston, MA @ Big Nite Live

