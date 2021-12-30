Celebrate V of BTS’s Birthday With These 10 Songs

Today (December 30th) marks the birthday of V, one of the multi-hyphenate members of BTS. V, born Kim Taehyung, has spent the last eight and a half years working as a songwriter, dancer, and vocalist, and has become beloved for his rich baritone and artsy, quirky offstage persona alike.

Bangtan birthdays are funny because they remind us that no one loves BTS like the members of BTS love each other, but we can do our best to add to the celebration anyway.

We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite songs spotlighting V (in no particular order), and would press them all into a vinyl record in his honor if we could. Listen below, and scroll to the end for a playlist of the eight tracks that are available on Spotify.

BTS – “Singularity”

Is there any song that captures the essence of Kim Taehyung better than this one? “Singularity” finds V in his lower register throughout this jazzy slow jam. It’s sonically as alluring as the lyrics (co-written by bandmate RM) are devastating: “Tell me if my voice isn’t real/ If I shouldn’t have thrown myself away/ Tell me if even this pain isn’t real/ What I was supposed to do back then?”

BTS – “Friends”

In retrospect, everything about this subunit between self-proclaimed best friends Jimin and V feels like a pleasant fever dream. A cut off the group’s Map of the Soul: 7 album, this track is simply a love letter to Jimin and V’s story so far as kindred spirits. “One day when this cheer dies down, stay/ You are my soulmate/ For eternity, keep staying here, stay,” they promise each other. Doesn’t everyone bring in an entire gospel choir to underscore their unending love for their bestie?