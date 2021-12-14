Menu
Voivod Detail New Album Synchro Anarchy, Share New Song “Planet Eaters”: Stream

The Canadian metal legends' 15th studio album arrives February 11th

voivod synchro anarchy new album
Voivod (courtesy of Century Media)
December 13, 2021 | 7:23pm ET

    Legendary Canadian metal band Voivod have shared the video for “Planet Eaters,” the lead single from their just-announced 15th studio album, Synchro Anarchy, out February 11th.

    Voivod have kept up a prolific pace of output across nearly four decades and continue to push their brand of technical progressive thrash to the outer limits of experimentation.

    “Planet Eaters” picks up where the band left off with the excellent 2018 offering, The Wake. The spacey chord voicing, cosmos-obsessed lyrics, and a decidedly ambitious take on the signature Voivod sound make the track a thrilling way to introduce the new record.

    As drummer Michel “Away” Langevin stated in a press release, the band felt that “Planet Eaters” had a “vintage Nothingface/Hatröss vibe” in reference to Voivod’s 1989 and 1988 albums, respectively. Appropriately the new song’s video was rendered by Pierre Menetrier — previously responsible for a “Nothingface” clip made using a Amiga computer in 1991 (the cover art style of Nothingface).

    “The spectacular imagery and visual effects were just perfect for a Voïvod song,” Away said of Menetrier’s Amiga-made video, “so I immediately contacted Pierre and asked him if he could make a video for [“Planet Eaters”]. Once again, the result is just mind-blowing. You just can’t get more Voïvodian than that!”

    Away called the rest of the Synchro Anarchy “a real collaborative effort,” adding that the LP “represents countless hours of writing, demoing, recording, mixing and so on.”

    “The band and Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio gave their very best to make it happen under unusual circumstances, which led us to call it Synchro Anarchy,” Away continued. “We feel that the sound and music are 100-percent Voïvod, and we hope everyone will enjoy it as much as we had fun making it. We certainly can’t wait to play it live.”

    Speaking of live, the deluxe 2-CD edition of Synchro Anarchy features the full studio album and the Return to Morgöth – Live 2018 bonus disc — a full live recording of Voivod’s 35th Anniversary hometown appearance at the Festival Jonquière En Musique on June 29th, 2018. The show was recorded and mixed by Perron and mastered by Yannick St-Amand.

    Pre-order Voivod’s new album Synchro Anarchy via Century Media and on vinyl here. Watch the video for “Planet Eaters” and see the complete tracklist and album art below.

    Synchro Anarchy Artwork:
    unnamed 88 Voivod Detail New Album Synchro Anarchy, Share New Song Planet Eaters: Stream

    Synchro Anarchy Tracklist:
    01. Paranormalium
    02. Synchro Anarchy
    03. Planet Eaters
    04. Mind Clock
    05. Sleeves Off
    06. Holographic Thinking
    07. The World Today
    08. Quest For Nothing
    09. Memory Failure

    Return to Morgöth Live 2018 Bonus Disc Tracklist:
    01. Post Society
    02. The Unknown Knows
    03. Ravenous Medicine
    04. Psychic Vacuum
    05. Obsolete Beings
    06. Technocratic Manipulators
    07. Fall
    08. The Prow
    09. Order of the Blackguards
    10. The Lost Machine
    11. Korgüll the Exterminator

