Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen: “I’ve Always Been Fascinated by Dark Forces”

Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about Servant of the Mind, an album made after a prolific writing period during the first lockdown.

The Danish musician discusses the heaviness of the record, what draws him to his dark lyrics, and taking musical inspiration from Black Sabbath. Poulsen also tells us about the supernatural experiences he’s had and how they made their way into the set, and what we might expect from Volbeat’s upcoming tour with Ghost. (Tickets for that tour are available here!)

Elsewhere, Poulsen discusses covering The Cramps’ version of Roy Orbison’s “Domino” and Metallica’s “Don’t Tread On Me” for the Blacklist collection.

Listen to Vobeat’s Michael Poulsen discuss Servant of the Mind and more above or via the YouTube player below, and then make sure you’re subscribed to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

