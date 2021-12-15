Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Waxahatchee Announces El Deafo Soundtrack, Shares New Single “Tomorrow”: Stream

Accompanying EP to the Apple TV+ animated children's series arrives in early January

Waxahatchee El Deafo Soundtrack new single Tomorrow Stream
Waxahatchee, photo by Johnny Eastlund
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 15, 2021 | 2:08pm ET

    Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced she is handling the soundtrack for El Deafo, an upcoming Apple TV+ adaptation of Cece Bell’s graphic novel of the same name. The EP is out January 7th via Merge Records and features the lead single “Tomorrow.”

    The five-track project also includes “Up in the Sky,” the main title theme for the animated children’s series, as well as tracks like “Trampoline Love Song” and “Mighty Bolt.”

    “I’m so happy to finally announce an amazing project I had the honor of being a part of,” Crutchfield said in a statement. “Last year I wrote some original music for a new show on Apple TV+ called El Deafo, based on the book of the same name by a true hero, Cece Bell. Myself along with Rob Barbato spent a few months arranging and recording these tunes and it was an amazing experience all around.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Find the official description for the original El Deafo graphic novel below:

    “Starting at a new school is scary, especially with a giant hearing aid strapped to your chest! At her old school, everyone in Cece’s class was deaf. Here, she’s different. She’s sure the kids are staring at the Phonic Ear, the powerful aid that will help her hear her teacher. Too bad it also seems certain to repel potential friends.

    Then Cece makes a startling discovery. With the Phonic Ear she can hear her teacher not just in the classroom but anywhere her teacher is in the school — in the hallway… in the teacher’s lounge.. in the bathroom! This is power. Maybe even superpower! Cece is on her way to becoming El Deafo, Listener For All. But the funny thing about being a superhero is that it’s just another way of feeling different… and lonely. Can Cece channel her powers into finding the thing she wants most, a true friend?”

    “Tomorrow” is an inspirational track featuring uplifting piano befitting the themes of El Deafo, which lands on Apple TV+ on January 7th. “I gotta find my own pace/ And welcome what finds me right where I am,” sings Crutchfield. “If you’re going to love me tomorrow/ Maybe you can love me today.”

    Crutchfield’s most recent Waxahatchee album was a one-year anniversary reissue of her excellent 2020 effort, Saint Cloud. Next year, she will head out on the road for a headlining North American tour, along with dates supporting Haim as well as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. See the full schedule below, and snag your tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    El Deafo Soundtrack Artwork:

    Waxahatchee El Deafo Soundtrack Artwork

    El Deafo Soundtrack Tracklist:
    01. Up In The Sky
    02. Up In The Sky (Main Title)
    03. Trampoline Love Song
    04. Mighty Bolt
    05. Tomorrow

    Waxahatchee 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/17-21 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky at Hard Rock Riviera Maya
    02/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    02/04 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
    02/05 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre ^
    02/06 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^
    02/07 — Richmond, VA @ The National ^
    02/09 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre ^
    02/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
    02/11 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall ^
    02/12 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^
    02/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^
    02/15 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall ^
    02/17 — Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Corona ^
    02/18 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^
    02/19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church ^
    02/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
    02/21 — Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall ^
    04/10 — Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer ^
    04/11 — Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer ^
    04/12 — Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street ^
    04/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater ^
    04/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
    04/16 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers ^
    04/18 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge ^
    04/19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly ^
    04/21 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^
    04/23 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen ^
    04/24 — Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival
    04/27 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #
    05/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
    05/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %
    05/04 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %
    05/13 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater %
    06/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

    ^ = w/ Madi Diaz
    # = w/ Haim
    % = w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dr dre six new songs eminem snoop dogg anderson .paak bruno mars listen stream

Dr. Dre Drops Six New Songs Featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes: Stream

December 15, 2021

High on Fire's Matt Pike Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Alien Slut Mum": Stream

December 15, 2021

pom pom squad nada surf popular matthew caws remake video cover

Pom Pom Squad Team with Nada Surf's Matthew Caw for Shot-for-Shot Remake of "Popular" Video: Watch

December 15, 2021

The Wiggles Cover Queen and Tame Impala on ReWiggled EP: Stream

December 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Waxahatchee Announces El Deafo Soundtrack, Shares New Single "Tomorrow": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale