“Weird Al” Yankovic Plots Massive North American Tour for 2022

With special guest Emo Phillips as support

December 3, 2021 | 12:51pm ET

    “Weird Al” Yankovic is planning on spending the vast majority of his 2022 on the road. On Friday, the comedian announced “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”

    The tour officially kicks off April 26th in Poughkeepsie, NY and runs through the end of October, stopping practically everywhere you can think of — from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Midwest City, OK — before wrapping up October 29th at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. All told, “Weird Al” will play 133 shows.

    While the six-month run of dates across the U.S. and Canada promises to be both self-indulgent and ill-advised, “Weird Al” is doing things a little differently this time around. “Please note: this is a scaled-down tour with limited production (no costumes, props, or video screens) in smaller theatres and more intimate settings, and Al’s setlist will be comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs,” reads a note coinciding with the list of tour stops.

    A Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 8th (pre-sale code: BELLS), with a public on-sale following on December 10th. Head here for more information.

    In October, Yankovic celebrated Halloween by voicing trick-or-treater Lock in Danny Elfman’s live-to-film concert of Nightmare Before Christmas alongside Billie Eilish, Paul Reubens, and Ken Page.

    “Weird Al” Yankovic 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/26 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon Opera House
    04/27 – Albany, NY@ The Egg Center for the Performing Arts
    04/29 – New Bedford, MA @ Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
    04/30 – Orono, ME @ Collins Center for the Performing Arts
    05/01 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
    05/03 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
    05/04 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
    05/06 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
    05/07 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
    05/08 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn
    05/10 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
    05/11 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
    05/14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
    05/15 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
    05/17 – Canton, OH @ Canton Palace Theatre
    05/18 – Saginaw, MI @ The Temple Theatre
    05/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre
    05/21 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    05/22 – Springfield, IL @ Sangamon Auditorium
    05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Performing Arts Center
    05/25 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
    05/27 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
    05/28 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
    05/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/31 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall
    06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
    06/03 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
    06/04 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
    06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre
    06/06 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
    06/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    06/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    06/12 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort & Casino – Reno Ballroom
    06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
    06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
    06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
    06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
    06/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Granada Theatre
    06/21 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theatre
    06/24 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox
    06/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    06/26 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    06/30 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Silva Concert Hall
    07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre
    07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
    07/05 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
    07/06 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
    07/08 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre
    07/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
    07/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
    07/11 – Duluth, MN @ Symphony Hall
    07/14 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts – Overture Hall
    07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center – Orchestra Hall
    07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center – Orchestra Hall
    07/19 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
    07/20 – Columbia, MO @ Missouri Theatre
    07/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Lied Center
    07/23 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
    07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    07/26 – Elkhart, IN @ The Lerner Theatre
    07/29 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
    07/30 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre – Southam Hall
    08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    08/03 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center – Martin Theatre
    08/05 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
    08/06 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
    08/07 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
    08/09 – Newport News, VA @ Ferguson Center for the Arts
    08/10 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center – Carpenter Theatre
    08/12 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center
    08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Blumenthal Performing Arts Center – Belk
    08/14 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
    08/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
    08/18 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center
    08/19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
    08/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
    08/22 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
    08/23 – Dayton, OH @ Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center
    08/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    08/26 – Benton Harbor, MI @ The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College
    08/28 – Chesterfield, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater
    08/30 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
    08/31 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center
    09/01 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
    09/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
    09/04 – Midwest City, OK @ Hudiburg Chevrolet Center at Rose State College
    09/06 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
    09/07 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre
    09/09 – Greeley, CO @ Union Colony Civic Center
    09/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera – The Crosby Theatre
    09/11 – Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts
    09/13 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
    09/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    09/16 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater
    09/18 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center
    09/21 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    09/24 – Davis, CA @ Robert & Margaret Mondavi Center for Performing Arts
    09/25 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    09/26 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    09/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
    09/29 – Lubbock, TX @ Helen Devitt Jones Theater
    09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    10/01 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall
    10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
    10/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    10/06 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage
    10/07 – Shreveport, LA @ The Strand Theatre
    10/08 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Performing Arts Center
    10/09 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre
    10/11 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
    10/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
    10/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
    10/15 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    10/16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theatre
    10/17 – Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center
    10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center – Concert Hall
    10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall
    10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall
    10/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
    10/25 – Roanoke, CA @ Berglund Performing Arts Center
    10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall – Rose and Gilt Theatre
    10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
    10/29 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium

Consequence
