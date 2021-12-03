“Weird Al” Yankovic Plots Massive North American Tour for 2022

“Weird Al” Yankovic is planning on spending the vast majority of his 2022 on the road. On Friday, the comedian announced “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”
The tour officially kicks off April 26th in Poughkeepsie, NY and runs through the end of October, stopping practically everywhere you can think of — from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Midwest City, OK — before wrapping up October 29th at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. All told, “Weird Al” will play 133 shows.
While the six-month run of dates across the U.S. and Canada promises to be both self-indulgent and ill-advised, “Weird Al” is doing things a little differently this time around. “Please note: this is a scaled-down tour with limited production (no costumes, props, or video screens) in smaller theatres and more intimate settings, and Al’s setlist will be comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs,” reads a note coinciding with the list of tour stops.
A Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 8th (pre-sale code: BELLS), with a public on-sale following on December 10th. Head here for more information.
In October, Yankovic celebrated Halloween by voicing trick-or-treater Lock in Danny Elfman’s live-to-film concert of Nightmare Before Christmas alongside Billie Eilish, Paul Reubens, and Ken Page.
“Weird Al” Yankovic 2022 Tour Dates:
04/26 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon Opera House
04/27 – Albany, NY@ The Egg Center for the Performing Arts
04/29 – New Bedford, MA @ Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
04/30 – Orono, ME @ Collins Center for the Performing Arts
05/01 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
05/03 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
05/04 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
05/06 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
05/07 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
05/08 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn
05/10 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
05/11 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
05/14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
05/15 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
05/17 – Canton, OH @ Canton Palace Theatre
05/18 – Saginaw, MI @ The Temple Theatre
05/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre
05/21 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
05/22 – Springfield, IL @ Sangamon Auditorium
05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Performing Arts Center
05/25 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
05/27 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
05/28 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
05/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/31 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall
06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
06/03 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
06/04 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre
06/06 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
06/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
06/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
06/12 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort & Casino – Reno Ballroom
06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
06/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Granada Theatre
06/21 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theatre
06/24 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox
06/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/26 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
06/30 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Silva Concert Hall
07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre
07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
07/05 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
07/06 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
07/08 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre
07/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
07/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
07/11 – Duluth, MN @ Symphony Hall
07/14 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts – Overture Hall
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center – Orchestra Hall
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center – Orchestra Hall
07/19 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
07/20 – Columbia, MO @ Missouri Theatre
07/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Lied Center
07/23 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/26 – Elkhart, IN @ The Lerner Theatre
07/29 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
07/30 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre – Southam Hall
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/03 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center – Martin Theatre
08/05 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
08/06 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
08/07 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
08/09 – Newport News, VA @ Ferguson Center for the Arts
08/10 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center – Carpenter Theatre
08/12 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center
08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Blumenthal Performing Arts Center – Belk
08/14 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
08/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
08/18 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center
08/19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
08/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
08/22 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
08/23 – Dayton, OH @ Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center
08/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
08/26 – Benton Harbor, MI @ The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College
08/28 – Chesterfield, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater
08/30 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
08/31 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center
09/01 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
09/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
09/04 – Midwest City, OK @ Hudiburg Chevrolet Center at Rose State College
09/06 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
09/07 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre
09/09 – Greeley, CO @ Union Colony Civic Center
09/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera – The Crosby Theatre
09/11 – Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts
09/13 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
09/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/16 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater
09/18 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center
09/21 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
09/24 – Davis, CA @ Robert & Margaret Mondavi Center for Performing Arts
09/25 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
09/26 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
09/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
09/29 – Lubbock, TX @ Helen Devitt Jones Theater
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/01 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall
10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
10/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/06 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage
10/07 – Shreveport, LA @ The Strand Theatre
10/08 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Performing Arts Center
10/09 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre
10/11 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
10/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
10/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
10/15 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theatre
10/17 – Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center
10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center – Concert Hall
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall
10/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
10/25 – Roanoke, CA @ Berglund Performing Arts Center
10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall – Rose and Gilt Theatre
10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
10/29 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium