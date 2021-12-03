“Weird Al” Yankovic Plots Massive North American Tour for 2022

“Weird Al” Yankovic is planning on spending the vast majority of his 2022 on the road. On Friday, the comedian announced “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”

The tour officially kicks off April 26th in Poughkeepsie, NY and runs through the end of October, stopping practically everywhere you can think of — from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Midwest City, OK — before wrapping up October 29th at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. All told, “Weird Al” will play 133 shows.

While the six-month run of dates across the U.S. and Canada promises to be both self-indulgent and ill-advised, “Weird Al” is doing things a little differently this time around. “Please note: this is a scaled-down tour with limited production (no costumes, props, or video screens) in smaller theatres and more intimate settings, and Al’s setlist will be comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs,” reads a note coinciding with the list of tour stops.

Advertisement

Related Video

A Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 8th (pre-sale code: BELLS), with a public on-sale following on December 10th. Head here for more information.

In October, Yankovic celebrated Halloween by voicing trick-or-treater Lock in Danny Elfman’s live-to-film concert of Nightmare Before Christmas alongside Billie Eilish, Paul Reubens, and Ken Page.

“Weird Al” Yankovic 2022 Tour Dates:

04/26 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon Opera House

04/27 – Albany, NY@ The Egg Center for the Performing Arts

04/29 – New Bedford, MA @ Zeiterion Performing Arts Center

04/30 – Orono, ME @ Collins Center for the Performing Arts

05/01 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

05/03 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

05/04 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

05/06 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

05/07 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

05/08 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn

05/10 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

05/11 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

05/14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

05/15 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

05/17 – Canton, OH @ Canton Palace Theatre

05/18 – Saginaw, MI @ The Temple Theatre

05/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre

05/21 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

05/22 – Springfield, IL @ Sangamon Auditorium

05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Performing Arts Center

05/25 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

05/27 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

05/28 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

05/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/31 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

06/04 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre

06/06 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

06/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

06/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

06/12 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort & Casino – Reno Ballroom

06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

06/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Granada Theatre

06/21 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theatre

06/24 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox

06/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/26 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

06/30 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Silva Concert Hall

07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre

07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

07/05 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

07/06 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

07/08 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre

07/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

07/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

07/11 – Duluth, MN @ Symphony Hall

07/14 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts – Overture Hall

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center – Orchestra Hall

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center – Orchestra Hall

07/19 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

07/20 – Columbia, MO @ Missouri Theatre

07/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Lied Center

07/23 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/26 – Elkhart, IN @ The Lerner Theatre

07/29 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

07/30 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre – Southam Hall

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/03 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center – Martin Theatre

08/05 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

08/06 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

08/07 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

08/09 – Newport News, VA @ Ferguson Center for the Arts

08/10 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center – Carpenter Theatre

08/12 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Blumenthal Performing Arts Center – Belk

08/14 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center

08/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

08/18 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center

08/19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

08/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

08/22 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

08/23 – Dayton, OH @ Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

08/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

08/26 – Benton Harbor, MI @ The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College

08/28 – Chesterfield, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater

08/30 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

08/31 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center

09/01 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

09/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

09/04 – Midwest City, OK @ Hudiburg Chevrolet Center at Rose State College

09/06 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

09/07 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre

09/09 – Greeley, CO @ Union Colony Civic Center

09/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera – The Crosby Theatre

09/11 – Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts

09/13 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

09/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/16 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

09/18 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center

09/21 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

09/24 – Davis, CA @ Robert & Margaret Mondavi Center for Performing Arts

09/25 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

09/26 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

09/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

09/29 – Lubbock, TX @ Helen Devitt Jones Theater

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/01 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

10/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/06 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

10/07 – Shreveport, LA @ The Strand Theatre

10/08 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Performing Arts Center

10/09 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre

10/11 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

10/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

10/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

10/15 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theatre

10/17 – Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center

10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center – Concert Hall

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall

10/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

10/25 – Roanoke, CA @ Berglund Performing Arts Center

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall – Rose and Gilt Theatre

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus

10/29 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium

Advertisement