Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Welcome to Rockville 2022 Full Lineup: Foo Fighters, KISS, GN’R, Korn, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, More

The Florida fest also boasts Megadeth, Ministry, Rise Against, Halestorm and dozens more acts

Welcome to Rockville 2022 featured
Korn and Foo Fighters (photos by Amy Harris), Guns N’ Roses (photo by Alejandro Melendez / AFP), KISS (Kevin RC Wilson)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 8, 2021 | 12:54pm ET

    After previously announcing the four headlinersKISS, Korn, Guns N’ Roses, and Foo Fighters — organizers of the 2022 Welcome to Rockville festival have now revealed the full lineup.

    More than 65 acts, including The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Ministry, Rise Against, Megadeth, and more, make up the bill for the four-day event, taking place May 19th-22nd at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets are available here.

    The announcement of the 2022 lineup comes shortly after the staging of the 2021 Welcome to Rockville fest, which was pushed from its normal spring schedule to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That event was a rousing success, featuring a four-day attendance of 161,000.

    Related Video

    Thursday (May 19th) will find KISS headlining in the midst of their farewell tour. Joining the legendary rock act on that day’s bill will be Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, In This Moment, Black Label Society, Down, Clutch, Mammoth WVH, and more.

    Advertisement

    On Friday (May 20th), Korn will top the bill, which will also include Ministry, Megadeth, Breaking Benjamin, Seether, Parkway Drive, Skillet, In Flames, Hatebreed, Sevendust, and others.

    Guns N’ Roses will close out the Saturday (May 21st) lineup, after performances from Rise Against, Shinedown, Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Baroness, Nothing More, Dirty Honey, John 5, Agnostic Front, and more.

    And Foo Fighters will have the honor of rocking the festival’s last set on Sunday (May 22nd), when Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, The HU, Spiritbox, and more will also perform.

    Advertisement

    Foo Fighters 2022 tour dates
     Editor's Pick
    Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

    In addition to setting attendance records, the 2021 edition of Welcome to Rockville made headlines when Brass Against singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan onstage, leading to a slew of apologies from the group and the vocalist. As the 2022 lineup indicates, Brass Against won’t be back next year.

    See the full Welcome to Rockville 2022 lineup poster below, and pick up tickets here.

    Welcome to Rockville 2022 admat

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

uncle acid deadbeats 2022 north american tour

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

December 8, 2021

enes kanter freedom freddy lim human rights

NBA's Enes Kanter Freedom and Chthonic Frontman Freddy Lim Meet to Address Human Rights in Taiwan

December 8, 2021

dimebag darrell alrosa villa demolished

Club Where Dimebag Darrell Was Killed Has Been Demolished 17 Years Later: Watch

December 8, 2021

author punisher new album kruller

Author & Punisher Announces New Album Featuring Tool Members, Shares "Drone Carrying Dread": Stream

December 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Welcome to Rockville 2022 Full Lineup: Foo Fighters, KISS, GN'R, Korn, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, More

Menu Shop Search Sale