Welcome to Rockville 2022 Full Lineup: Foo Fighters, KISS, GN’R, Korn, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, More

After previously announcing the four headliners — KISS, Korn, Guns N’ Roses, and Foo Fighters — organizers of the 2022 Welcome to Rockville festival have now revealed the full lineup.

More than 65 acts, including The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Ministry, Rise Against, Megadeth, and more, make up the bill for the four-day event, taking place May 19th-22nd at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets are available here.

The announcement of the 2022 lineup comes shortly after the staging of the 2021 Welcome to Rockville fest, which was pushed from its normal spring schedule to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That event was a rousing success, featuring a four-day attendance of 161,000.

Thursday (May 19th) will find KISS headlining in the midst of their farewell tour. Joining the legendary rock act on that day’s bill will be Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, In This Moment, Black Label Society, Down, Clutch, Mammoth WVH, and more.

On Friday (May 20th), Korn will top the bill, which will also include Ministry, Megadeth, Breaking Benjamin, Seether, Parkway Drive, Skillet, In Flames, Hatebreed, Sevendust, and others.

Guns N’ Roses will close out the Saturday (May 21st) lineup, after performances from Rise Against, Shinedown, Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Baroness, Nothing More, Dirty Honey, John 5, Agnostic Front, and more.

And Foo Fighters will have the honor of rocking the festival’s last set on Sunday (May 22nd), when Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, The HU, Spiritbox, and more will also perform.

In addition to setting attendance records, the 2021 edition of Welcome to Rockville made headlines when Brass Against singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan onstage, leading to a slew of apologies from the group and the vocalist. As the 2022 lineup indicates, Brass Against won’t be back next year.

See the full Welcome to Rockville 2022 lineup poster below, and pick up tickets here.