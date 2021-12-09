Menu
Wet Leg Make US TV Debut by Performing “Chaise Lounge” on Seth Meyers: Watch

A cheeky rendition of the British indie duo's debut single

Wet Leg on Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
December 9, 2021 | 10:48am ET

    After releasing just four songs, Wet Leg have earned a considerable amount of buzz from websites just like this one, and last night the British indie rockers stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers for a performance of “Chaise Lounge.” The track appears on the band’s upcoming self-titled debut album, due out April 8th, 2022 via Domino.

    Wet Leg founders Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers clearly enjoyed making their US TV debut, exchanging sly glances while getting away with singing tongue-in-cheek lyrics like “I went to school and I got the big D” on air. Further showing off their wry humor, “Chaise Lounge” also alludes to a scene from Mean Girls (“Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?”). Watch Wet Leg’s performance below.

    Fueled by a chugging guitar riff, it’s easy to understand why the catchy “Chaise Lounge” propelled the duo to viral success after its release back in June. Since then, the band has released “Wet Dream,” “Too Late Now,” and “Oh No.”

    On Wednesday night, Wet Leg kicked off their first-ever US tour with a performance at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right. Pick up tickets for the remaining shows via Ticketmaster.

Wet Leg Make US TV Debut by Performing "Chaise Lounge" on Seth Meyers: Watch

