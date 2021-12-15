The Wiggles Cover Queen and Tame Impala on ReWiggled EP: Stream

Australia’s favorite children’s band The Wiggles have shared the new ReWiggled EP. It’s the first taste of a full ReWiggled album coming March 11th, 2022, and features covers of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Tame Impala’s “Elephant,” and more.

Via Aussie publication The Music, ReWiggled features Wiggles members both original and current. Side One of the forthcoming album finds Australian bands covering classic The Wiggles tunes, including Stella Donnelly taking on “Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride,” and a rollicking version of “Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?)” by The Chats. Meanwhile, Side Two finds The Wiggles covering 50 years of popular music, spanning everything from The Rolling Stones’ “She’s a Rainbow,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Blondie’s “Sunday Girl,” and more.

The ReWiggled EP that’s out today boasts five tracks from the upcoming album. The Wiggles themselve tackle Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” The Chats’ “Pub Feed,” and Tame Impala’s “Elephant” — specifically, the cover they performed on Triple J’s Like a Version earlier this year, which features original lyrics such as, “Fruit salad! Yummy yummy!”

Today’s EP also features two other bands covering The Wiggles. Spacey Jane takes on the tale of a gardening megafauna on “D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur),” and The Chats power through “Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?).” Stream the EP, and check out the album artwork and tracklist, below.

ReWiggled Artwork:

ReWiggled EP Tracklist:

01. Bohemian Rhapsody — The Wiggles

02. Pub Feed — The Wiggles

03. D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur) — Spacey Jane

04. Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?) — The Chats

05. Elephant — The Wiggles

ReWiggled Tracklist:

Side One: Performed by Various Artists

01. Hot Potato — DZ Deathrays

02. D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur) — Spacey Jane

03. Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride — Stella Donnelly

04. Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?) — The Chats

05. Dressing Up — Emily Wurramara

06. Apples & Bananas — Polish Club

07. Sicily (I Want to Go) — Donny Benet

08. H.O.L.I.D.A.Y. — San Cisco

09. Do the Propeller! — Custard

10. Say the Dance, Do the Dance — Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

11. Big Red Car — Dami Im

12. The Shimmie Shake — Luca Brasi

13. We’re All Fruit Salad! — Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Side Two: Performed by The Wiggles

14. Elephant — Tame Impala

15. Bohemian Rhapsody — Queen

16. Umbrella — Rihanna

17. Thunderstruck — AC/DC

18. Pub Feed — The Chats

19. Sunday Girl — Blondie

20. Get on the Good Foot — James Brown

21. Praise You — Fatboy Slim

22. Brand New Key — Melanie

23. She’s a Rainbow — The Rolling Stones

24. Live It Up — Mental as Anything

25. Shipping up to Boston — Dropkick Murphys