The Wiggles Cover Queen and Tame Impala on ReWiggled EP: Stream

A preview of an upcoming double album that also boasts covers of Blondie, AC/DC, and Rihanna

The Wiggles, photo courtesy of the artists
December 15, 2021 | 11:02am ET

    Australia’s favorite children’s band The Wiggles have shared the new ReWiggled EP. It’s the first taste of a full ReWiggled album coming March 11th, 2022, and features covers of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Tame Impala’s “Elephant,” and more.

    Via Aussie publication The MusicReWiggled features Wiggles members both original and current. Side One of the forthcoming album finds Australian bands covering classic The Wiggles tunes, including Stella Donnelly taking on “Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride,” and a rollicking version of “Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?)” by The Chats. Meanwhile, Side Two finds The Wiggles covering 50 years of popular music, spanning everything from The Rolling Stones’ “She’s a Rainbow,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Blondie’s “Sunday Girl,” and more.

    The ReWiggled EP that’s out today boasts five tracks from the upcoming album. The Wiggles themselve tackle Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” The Chats’ “Pub Feed,” and Tame Impala’s “Elephant” — specifically, the cover they performed on Triple J’s Like a Version earlier this year, which features original lyrics such as, “Fruit salad! Yummy yummy!”

    Today’s EP also features two other bands covering The Wiggles. Spacey Jane takes on the tale of a gardening megafauna on “D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur),” and The Chats power through “Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?).” Stream the EP, and check out the album artwork and tracklist, below.

    ReWiggled Artwork:

    rewiggled artwork the wiggles ep queen tame impala stream

    ReWiggled EP Tracklist:
    01. Bohemian Rhapsody — The Wiggles
    02. Pub Feed — The Wiggles
    03. D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur) — Spacey Jane
    04. Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?) — The Chats
    05. Elephant — The Wiggles

    ReWiggled Tracklist:
    Side One: Performed by Various Artists
    01.  Hot Potato — DZ Deathrays
    02. D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur) — Spacey Jane
    03. Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride — Stella Donnelly
    04. Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?) — The Chats
    05. Dressing Up — Emily Wurramara
    06. Apples & Bananas — Polish Club
    07. Sicily (I Want to Go) — Donny Benet
    08. H.O.L.I.D.A.Y. — San Cisco
    09. Do the Propeller! — Custard
    10. Say the Dance, Do the Dance — Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
    11. Big Red Car — Dami Im
    12. The Shimmie Shake — Luca Brasi
    13. We’re All Fruit Salad! — Melbourne Ska Orchestra

    Side Two: Performed by The Wiggles
    14. Elephant — Tame Impala
    15. Bohemian Rhapsody — Queen
    16. Umbrella — Rihanna
    17. Thunderstruck — AC/DC
    18. Pub Feed — The Chats
    19. Sunday Girl — Blondie
    20. Get on the Good Foot — James Brown
    21. Praise You — Fatboy Slim
    22. Brand New Key — Melanie
    23. She’s a Rainbow — The Rolling Stones
    24. Live It Up — Mental as Anything
    25. Shipping up to Boston — Dropkick Murphys

