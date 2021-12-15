The Wiggles Cover Queen and Tame Impala on ReWiggled EP: Stream

Australia’s favorite children’s band The Wiggles have shared the new ReWiggled EP. It’s the first taste of a full ReWiggled album coming March 11th, 2022, and features covers of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Tame Impala’s “Elephant,” and more.
Via Aussie publication The Music, ReWiggled features Wiggles members both original and current. Side One of the forthcoming album finds Australian bands covering classic The Wiggles tunes, including Stella Donnelly taking on “Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride,” and a rollicking version of “Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?)” by The Chats. Meanwhile, Side Two finds The Wiggles covering 50 years of popular music, spanning everything from The Rolling Stones’ “She’s a Rainbow,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Blondie’s “Sunday Girl,” and more.
The ReWiggled EP that’s out today boasts five tracks from the upcoming album. The Wiggles themselve tackle Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” The Chats’ “Pub Feed,” and Tame Impala’s “Elephant” — specifically, the cover they performed on Triple J’s Like a Version earlier this year, which features original lyrics such as, “Fruit salad! Yummy yummy!”
Today’s EP also features two other bands covering The Wiggles. Spacey Jane takes on the tale of a gardening megafauna on “D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur),” and The Chats power through “Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?).” Stream the EP, and check out the album artwork and tracklist, below.
ReWiggled Artwork:
ReWiggled EP Tracklist:
01. Bohemian Rhapsody — The Wiggles
02. Pub Feed — The Wiggles
03. D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur) — Spacey Jane
04. Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?) — The Chats
05. Elephant — The Wiggles
ReWiggled Tracklist:
Side One: Performed by Various Artists
01. Hot Potato — DZ Deathrays
02. D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur) — Spacey Jane
03. Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride — Stella Donnelly
04. Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?) — The Chats
05. Dressing Up — Emily Wurramara
06. Apples & Bananas — Polish Club
07. Sicily (I Want to Go) — Donny Benet
08. H.O.L.I.D.A.Y. — San Cisco
09. Do the Propeller! — Custard
10. Say the Dance, Do the Dance — Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
11. Big Red Car — Dami Im
12. The Shimmie Shake — Luca Brasi
13. We’re All Fruit Salad! — Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Side Two: Performed by The Wiggles
14. Elephant — Tame Impala
15. Bohemian Rhapsody — Queen
16. Umbrella — Rihanna
17. Thunderstruck — AC/DC
18. Pub Feed — The Chats
19. Sunday Girl — Blondie
20. Get on the Good Foot — James Brown
21. Praise You — Fatboy Slim
22. Brand New Key — Melanie
23. She’s a Rainbow — The Rolling Stones
24. Live It Up — Mental as Anything
25. Shipping up to Boston — Dropkick Murphys