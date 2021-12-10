Menu
Toss a Coin to The Witcher’s Strong, Straightforward Season 2: Review

Netflix's hit monster-hunter series straightens out its story and only loses some of its charm

December 10, 2021 | 3:01am ET

    The Pitch: In the wake of the battle of Sodden Hill, rumbly-grumbly witcher Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has finally reunited with the adopted child handed to him by destiny: exiled Princess Cirilla (Freya Allen), last seen trundling around the woods by herself for an entire season.

    But now, winter has come and it’s time for Geralt to get some R&R at Kaer Morhen, where witchers go to fill up on elixirs and ale and put up their feet till spring. With Ciri in tow, it may well be time to train her into a new witcher (even as the secrets of her true parentage threaten to upend the land).

    Meanwhile, Geralt’s on-again-off-again sorceress lover Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) finds herself magicless after her explosion of fire “chaos” (read: magic) at the end of last season, first captured by the evil Nilfgaardians and then distrusted by her fellow mages at Aretuza for her miraculous escape. She’ll have to rely on some unconventional allies to survive, from the knight who was chasing Ciri last season (Eamon Farren’s Cahir) to Geralt’s estranged bard/comic relief sidekick, Jaskier (Joey Batey).

    Between the rising threat of Nilfgaard (and their elfen genocide), the resurgence of new, more dangerous monsters, and more unscrupulous fantasy politicking, there’s more than enough meat for Geralt and crew to slice and dice their way through before the day is done.

