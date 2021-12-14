Yves Tumor Announces 2022 International Tour

Yves Tumor is hitting the road in support of their surprise EP The Asymptotical World with a 2022 world tour. The 47-date jaunt comes on the heels of the groundbreaking artist’s successful 2021 trek and will span the US, Canada, UK, and Europe.

After traversing across Europe and the UK from late February to mid-March, Tumor will cross the pond for a run of North American dates through early April. In June, they will return to Europe for a festival run before wrapping up the tour with a handful of dates back in North America. Watch the tour trailer below.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 16th at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale kicking off on Wednesday, December 15th at 10 a.m. local time (pre-sale code: BELLS). See the full schedule below, and snag your tickets through Ticketmaster.

Released in July, The Asymptotical World served as Tumor’s follow-up to 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, which was one of the best albums of the year.

Yves Tumor 2022 Tour Dates:

02/23 — Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum

02/24 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

02/25 — Berlin, DE @ Trauma Bar

02/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

02/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall

03/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall

03/02 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit

03/03 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/05 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

03/06 — Glasgow, UK @ Drygate

03/07 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/08 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/09 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/10 — Manchester, UK @ Yes

03/11 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

03/16 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/18 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

03/19 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

03/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

03/22 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

03/23 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/24 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

03/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Old House Rock

03/26 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

03/27 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/29 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/30 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

04/03 — Boston, MA @ Royale

06/10 — Ferropolis, DE @ Melt Festival

06/16 — Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/20 — Kyiv, UA @ Bel Etage

06/23 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

07/06 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/16 — Dour, BE DOUR Festival

08/-06 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/10 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/19 — London, UK @ All Points East

08/20 — Parades de Coura, PT @ Parades de Coura Festival

08/30 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/27-28 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/31 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom