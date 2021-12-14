Yves Tumor Announces 2022 International Tour

Yves Tumor is hitting the road in support of their surprise EP The Asymptotical World with a 2022 world tour. The 47-date jaunt comes on the heels of the groundbreaking artist’s successful 2021 trek and will span the US, Canada, UK, and Europe.
After traversing across Europe and the UK from late February to mid-March, Tumor will cross the pond for a run of North American dates through early April. In June, they will return to Europe for a festival run before wrapping up the tour with a handful of dates back in North America. Watch the tour trailer below.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 16th at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale kicking off on Wednesday, December 15th at 10 a.m. local time (pre-sale code: BELLS). See the full schedule below, and snag your tickets through Ticketmaster.
Released in July, The Asymptotical World served as Tumor’s follow-up to 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, which was one of the best albums of the year.
Yves Tumor 2022 Tour Dates:
02/23 — Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
02/24 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
02/25 — Berlin, DE @ Trauma Bar
02/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
02/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall
03/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall
03/02 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit
03/03 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/05 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
03/06 — Glasgow, UK @ Drygate
03/07 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans
03/08 – London, UK @ Troxy
03/09 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03/10 — Manchester, UK @ Yes
03/11 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
03/16 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
03/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/18 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
03/19 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
03/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
03/22 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
03/23 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/24 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
03/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Old House Rock
03/26 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
03/27 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/29 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/30 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
04/03 — Boston, MA @ Royale
06/10 — Ferropolis, DE @ Melt Festival
06/16 — Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/20 — Kyiv, UA @ Bel Etage
06/23 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
07/06 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/16 — Dour, BE DOUR Festival
08/-06 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/10 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/19 — London, UK @ All Points East
08/20 — Parades de Coura, PT @ Parades de Coura Festival
08/30 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/27-28 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
08/31 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom