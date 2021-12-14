Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Yves Tumor Announces 2022 International Tour

New 47-date run spans the US, Canada, UK, and Europe

yves tumor 2022 international tour dates
Yves Tumor, photo by Paul Kooiker
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 14, 2021 | 3:16pm ET

    Yves Tumor is hitting the road in support of their surprise EP The Asymptotical World with a 2022 world tour. The 47-date jaunt comes on the heels of the groundbreaking artist’s successful 2021 trek and will span the US, Canada, UK, and Europe.

    After traversing across Europe and the UK from late February to mid-March, Tumor will cross the pond for a run of North American dates through early April. In June, they will return to Europe for a festival run before wrapping up the tour with a handful of dates back in North America. Watch the tour trailer below.

    Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 16th at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale kicking off on Wednesday, December 15th at 10 a.m. local time (pre-sale code: BELLS). See the full schedule below, and snag your tickets through Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Released in July, The Asymptotical World served as Tumor’s follow-up to 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, which was one of the best albums of the year.

    Yves Tumor 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/23 — Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
    02/24 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
    02/25 — Berlin, DE @ Trauma Bar
    02/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
    02/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall
    03/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall
    03/02 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit
    03/03 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    03/05 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
    03/06 — Glasgow, UK @ Drygate
    03/07 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans
    03/08 – London, UK @ Troxy
    03/09 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    03/10 — Manchester, UK @ Yes
    03/11 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
    03/16 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    03/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    03/18 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
    03/19 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
    03/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    03/22 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    03/23 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    03/24 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    03/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Old House Rock
    03/26 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    03/27 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
    03/29 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    03/30 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
    04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
    04/03 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    06/10 — Ferropolis, DE @ Melt Festival
    06/16 — Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
    06/20 — Kyiv, UA @ Bel Etage
    06/23 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
    07/06 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/08 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival
    07/16 — Dour, BE DOUR Festival
    08/-06 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
    08/10 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    08/19 — London, UK @ All Points East
    08/20 — Parades de Coura, PT @ Parades de Coura Festival
    08/30 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    08/27-28 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
    08/31 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Coheed and Cambria by Alexandra Gavillet

Coheed and Cambria Announce 2022 US Tour

December 14, 2021

baroness 2022 tour

Baroness Add New 2022 North American Leg to Tour Featuring Fan-Voted Setlists

December 14, 2021

Code Orange 2022 tour

Code Orange Book Headlining 2022 North American Tour with Loathe, Vended and Dying Wish

December 14, 2021

primus a tribute to kings rush tour 2022 new dates

Primus Expand Rush Tribute Tour Through Summer 2022

December 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yves Tumor Announces 2022 International Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale