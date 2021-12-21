Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Zoë Kravitz Watched Cats Fight to Prepare for Catwoman Role

"What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky."

Zoe Kravitz Catwoman
Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, photo via Warner Bros.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 21, 2021 | 9:12am ET

    As the latest live-action Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz is up against some pretty high expectations. But the actress, who appears as the formidable feline in Matt Reeves’ forthcoming The Batman, prepared for her role by going straight to the source: Studying footage of cats and lions fighting, and replicating their movements.

    Alongside stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo, Kravitz pored over nature footage in order to nail Catwoman’s distinct movements. “We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size,” Kravitz told Empire. “Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

    Opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman (who was just revealed to have been inspired by none other than Kurt Cobain), we can expect to see Kravitz move gracefully and precisely as Catwoman in this Gotham origin story. “[Pattinson]’s not just trying to do a bunch of impressive backflips that wouldn’t be possible for that person to do, and he takes into account where we are in the story and where the characters are emotionally,” Kravitz said. “So it was really fun to work from that place.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The High Fidelity star added: “It’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.” See Kravitz as Catwoman in the trailer for The Batman below.

    The Batman also stars John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson. After multiple production delays, the film is finally set to fly into theaters March 4th, 2022.

     

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Harry Potter reunion special

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Return to Hogwarts in Trailer for Harry Potter Reunion Special: Watch

December 20, 2021

Bjork The Northman

Björk Plays a Seeress in First Trailer for Robert Eggers' The Northman: Watch

December 20, 2021

Spider Man No Way Home Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home Makes History with Second-Biggest Box Office Opening of All Time [UPDATED]

December 19, 2021

tom holland and zendaya say sex scenes are not appropriate for spider-man franchise

Tom Holland Says Sex Scenes Aren't "Appropriate for the Spider-Man Franchise"

December 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Zoë Kravitz Watched Cats Fight to Prepare for Catwoman Role

Menu Shop Search Sale