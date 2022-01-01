The Rome and Duddy Show Introduces New Segment 1 Star Reviews

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS

This week on The Rome and Duddy Show, Dirty Heads’ Duddy B and Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez introduce a new segment: “1 Star Reviews.” The hosts each choose the worst restaurant in the other’s town to make them eat at, and watch what gets served up. They also catch everyone up-to-date on the new Rome and Duddy record, and answer some fans’ questions.

Listen to the latest episode of The Rome and Duddy Show now, and check out the video of the entire discussion below.

Arriving with new episodes every Friday, The Rome and Duddy Show finds longtime friends and collaborators Rome Ramirez and Duddy B catching up with each other every week, interacting with fans, and generally bringing the good vibes!

To enter The Great American Talent Show or just ask Rome and Duddy a question, reach via theromeandduddyshow@gmail.com, Instagram, or The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group.

