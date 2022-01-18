2022 Grammy Awards to Be Held April 3rd in Las Vegas

Having postponed the 2022 Grammys earlier this month, the Recording Academy has now revealed a new date and location for the annual awards show: The event will now be held April 3rd at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena (via Variety).

Originally set for January 31st at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center), the Grammy Awards were postponed amid the COVID-19 Omicron surge. In moving to the MGM Grand and the new date, the Grammys have bumped the previously scheduled CMT Awards from the venue. That ceremony will be rescheduled to November.

Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena hosted the Latin Grammys back in November, so the Academy is already familiar with the setup. That should make it easier to bring in returning host Trevor Noah and scores of music’s biggest names for the event. Where and when the other official Grammy Weeks events — such as the Premiere Ceremony, the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit concert honoring Joni Mitchell, and the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala honoring Sony Music chief Rob Stringer — will be held is to be announced.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3rd from 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET. You can catch them on CBS or streaming on Paramount+. As of now, the Academy also intends to have an audience this year, something they went without in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Whether that audience shows up in pre-pandemic numbers will be interesting to see. The Academy relies on ticket sales to the ceremony for much of its funding, but the organization has already faced a number of controversies around this year’s event. Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. had to defend controversial nominations for the likes of Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K., while Drake took his name out of awards consideration altogether. Some of the nominated artists this year include Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Japanese Breakfast.