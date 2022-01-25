Menu
    The Consequence Podcast Network and Sony Legacy’s The Opus podcast has officially returned the launch of Season 17. This time around, we’re exploring the legacy of Sly & The Family Stone’s classic There’s a Riot Goin’ On. To celebrate, we’re putting our exclusive The Opus merch on sale at the Consequence Shop.

    Now through February 28th, all The Opus merch is being discounted 25% off. Grab a cozy hoodie or represent your love for the podcast with a branded tee while prices are slashed. Just head to the Consequence Shop — or use the buy-now buttons below — and use the code OPUS25 at checkout.

    In addition to our discounted apparel, we’re marking The Opus Season 17 with an extremely funky giveaway featuring a copy of There’s a Riot Goin On on vinyl. Since this week also marks the release of Questlove’s Summer of Soul documentary soundtrack and that film’s producer, Joseph Patel, is a guest on The Opus: There’s a Riot Goin On, we’re also including the Summer of Soul OST on vinyl! Plus, we’re throwing in a brand new Sony sound system including a PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable, a pair of CS5 bookshelf speakers, and the DH190 stereo receiver

    There’s still time left to enter via the widget below! (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the embedded widget, enter here.)

    Sly and the Family Stone/Summer of Soul Prize Pack

    Don’t forget to like and subscribe to The Opus wherever you get your podcasts, and listen to Episode 1 below.

    us uk apple podcasts listen badge rgb 25% Off All The Opus Merch at the Consequence Shop

    Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public
    Follow on Facebook | Podchaser

