HBO Max Announces A Christmas Story Sequel with Original Ralphie Actor

HBO Max is developing a sequel to the classic holiday movie, A Christmas Story, with Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 film, set to reprise his role as Ralphie.

A Christmas Story Christmas, as its so elegantly titled, will be directed by Clay Kaytis (The Christmas Chronicles), with a script penned by Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, The Mule). Billingsley will also serve as a producer on the film alongside his friend and collaborator, Vince Vaughn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel will be set in the 1970s and sees “an adult Ralphie return to his house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.”

Production on the film is scheduled to begin next month in Hungary, presumably with the goal of releasing it in time for the 2022 holiday season.

As an adult, Billingsley’s career has largely been spent behind the camera as a producer and director. He helmed 2009’s Couples Retreat and executive produced Four Christmases, among other projects.

It remains to be seen what other A Christmas Story cast members will be joining Billingsley in the sequel. As our 2018 Whatever Happened To feature noted, Ian Petrella (Randy), Scott Schwartz (Flick), R.D. Robb (Schwartz), and Zack Ward (Scott Farkus) are all still working actors to varying degrees. Yano Anaya, who played Brian Johnson mini-me Grover Dill retired from acting to become a personal trainer, while Darren McGavin, who portrayed Ralphie’s foul-mouthed father, died in 2006. Melinda Dillion, who played Ralphie’s mother, is still alive, but hasn’t acted since 2007.

