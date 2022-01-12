Menu
Abbath Announce New Album, Share First Single “Dream Cull”: Stream

Dread Reaver, the third studio album from the Norwegian black metallers, arrives March 25th

abbath new album dread reaver
Abbath (photo by Francisco Munoz)
January 12, 2022 | 11:48am ET

    Abbath have announced a new album, Dread Reaver, arriving March 25th. The Norwegian black metal outfit also shared the video for lead single “Dream Cull.”

    Led by the imitable Abbath of the legendary band Immortal, the eponymous outfit plays a style of raucous black metal as much inspired by the likes of KISS and Motörhead as it is the harsh Norwegian sound.

    “Dream Cull” picks up where Abbath left off with 2019’s Outstrider, hitting the same “black ‘n roll” sweet spot. A Francisco Munoz-directed music video playfully recalls vintage Immortal clips, with Abbath stalking the forest and engaging in feats of pyromania.

    Dread Reaver was produced by Endre Kirkesola, Abbath, and Dag Erik Nygaard at Dub Studio in Kristiansand and Bergen Lydstudio. Kirkesola and Nygaard also engineered. Abbath and Kirkesola handled the mix, and Maor Appelbaum mastered the final album in Los Angeles.

    “The goal was to field a storming production that sat firmly at the crossroads of Abbath’s heroes KISS, Motörhead, Manowar, and Bathory,” the press release proudly states.

    Along with nine original compositions, Dread Reaver also features a cover of Metallica’s Ride the Lightning ripper “Trapped Under Ice.” Adorning the LP is artwork by Bjørn Stian Bjoarvik depicting Abbath as a horned devil clad in leather.

    Pre-order Dread Reaver via Season of Mist. Watch the video for “Dream Cull” and see the LP artwork and tracklist below.

    Dread Reaver Artwork:

    unnamed 102 Abbath Announce New Album, Share First Single Dream Cull: Stream

    Dread Reaver Tracklist:
    01. Acid Haze
    02. Scarred Core
    03. Dream Cull
    04. Myrmidon
    05. The Deep Unbound
    06. Septentrion
    07. Trapped Under Ice
    08. The Book of Breath
    09. Dread Reaver
    10. Make My Day

