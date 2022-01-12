Abbath Announce New Album, Share First Single “Dream Cull”: Stream

Abbath have announced a new album, Dread Reaver, arriving March 25th. The Norwegian black metal outfit also shared the video for lead single “Dream Cull.”

Led by the imitable Abbath of the legendary band Immortal, the eponymous outfit plays a style of raucous black metal as much inspired by the likes of KISS and Motörhead as it is the harsh Norwegian sound.

“Dream Cull” picks up where Abbath left off with 2019’s Outstrider, hitting the same “black ‘n roll” sweet spot. A Francisco Munoz-directed music video playfully recalls vintage Immortal clips, with Abbath stalking the forest and engaging in feats of pyromania.

Dread Reaver was produced by Endre Kirkesola, Abbath, and Dag Erik Nygaard at Dub Studio in Kristiansand and Bergen Lydstudio. Kirkesola and Nygaard also engineered. Abbath and Kirkesola handled the mix, and Maor Appelbaum mastered the final album in Los Angeles.

“The goal was to field a storming production that sat firmly at the crossroads of Abbath’s heroes KISS, Motörhead, Manowar, and Bathory,” the press release proudly states.

Along with nine original compositions, Dread Reaver also features a cover of Metallica’s Ride the Lightning ripper “Trapped Under Ice.” Adorning the LP is artwork by Bjørn Stian Bjoarvik depicting Abbath as a horned devil clad in leather.

Pre-order Dread Reaver via Season of Mist. Watch the video for “Dream Cull” and see the LP artwork and tracklist below.

Dread Reaver Artwork:

Dread Reaver Tracklist:

01. Acid Haze

02. Scarred Core

03. Dream Cull

04. Myrmidon

05. The Deep Unbound

06. Septentrion

07. Trapped Under Ice

08. The Book of Breath

09. Dread Reaver

10. Make My Day