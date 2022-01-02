Adele is Buying Sylvester Stallone’s L.A. Mansion

Cue the Rocky theme because Adele is on the move. According to a new report, the superstar siger has purchased the L.A. estate previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.

Per TMZ, Adele is currently in escrow on the Rocky star’s mansion in Beverly Park — the ultra-exclusive gated community in Los Angeles with a 90210 zip code.

Stallone originally bought the house in the 1990s. With six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, sauna, steam room, infinity pool, art studio, two-story guest house, private screening room, and more on 3.6 acres of land, it remains one of the largest properties in the elite, sought-after neighborhood.

The actor first listed the estate for a mind-blowing $110 million back in February according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times, but slashed the price to a much more sensible $80 million when there were no bites. However, Adele reportedly managed to snag the home for just $58 million after it sat on the market, so perhaps the “Easy on Me” singer also happens to be a real estate wizard in her spare time?

Stallone, for his part, has relocated to South Florida, where he purchased a 13,000+ sq. ft. compound for his family at $35 million.

Meanwhile, Adele continues to ride high off the success of her latest, long-awaited studio set 30, which ended 2021 as the top-selling album of the year. Next, she’s headed to Las Vegas for her upcoming residency “Weekends with Adele,” which will run from January through April at the Colosseum of Las Vegas. Try grabbing the highly sought-after — and highly priced — tickets here.

