Adele Has Us Seeing Double with New “Oh My God” Video: Watch

A highlight from her record-breaking album 30

Adele (photo via YouTube)
January 12, 2022 | 12:17pm ET

    Adele — torchbearer of the CD revival, conqueror of album sales — returns today with a brand new video for “Oh My God,” a highlight from her recent smash album, 30

    The singer teased the music video ahead of its release with a short trailer on YouTube and social media, although anything with Adele’s name attached doesn’t need much teasing to cause a commotion. Playing into the song’s conflicting themes of wanting to let loose while carrying a load of responsibilities, there’s danger in the “Oh My God” video: “Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind/ Cause this is trouble/ But it feels right teetering on the edge/ Of heaven and hell,” Adele sings, surrounding by evocative dancers, stunt people, and plenty of flames.

    The video also has a surreal element to it, with Adele often appearing beside herself. Directed by Sam Brown and choreographed by Megan Lawson, the “Oh My God” video is a spectacle — but it’s not like we expected anything less. Watch it below.

    Related Video

    Adele’s 12-week residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas begins on January 21st. Tickets are available here. After spending six weeks at the top the Billboard 200, 30 it was just dethroned by the soundtrack to Disney’s new animated film Encanto, featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

