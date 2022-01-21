Menu
Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to COVID Delays: “My Show Ain’t Ready”

"Weekends with Adele" was set to begin this weekend

adele postpones las vegas residency
Adele, image via Instagram
January 20, 2022 | 8:47pm ET

    Adele was set to begin her Las Vegas residency this weekend, but in a tearful video posted to Instagram today (January 20th), the singer announced she was postponing the shows due to various COVID-19 delays.

    “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said in the video. “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted.”

    Located at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, “Weekends with Adele” was originally set to offer a show from the British singer every Friday and Saturday from January 21st to April 16th.

    In her postponement announcement, Adele promised all of the concerts would be rescheduled for a later date. “I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” she said. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time, and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again.” Watch the full video announcement below.

    Adele is but one of many stars recently forced, once again, to cancel live performances as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 ravages the country. Just today, Rage Against the Machine pushed back their long awaited reunion tour for the third time.

    It’s not all bad, however: thanks to her record-breaking fourth album 30Adele helped reverse a 17-year decline in CD sales (while also contributing to a vinyl shortage).

    While you wait to hear the rescheduled “Weekends with Adele” dates, watch the music video for the 30 highlight “Oh My God” here.

