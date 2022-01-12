Aldous Harding Announces New Album Warm Chris, Shares “Lawn”: Stream

Aldous Harding has a new album on the way. The New Zealand musician’s fourth studio album, Warm Chris, is out March 25th on 4AD, and lead single “Lawn” is available to stream now.

Warm Chris follows Harding’s 2019 album Designer, and, like its predecessor, was produced by English musician John Parish. Harding discussed the making of the record in a statement. “It was recorded in my favorite place on earth — Rockfield Studios with John Parish, H. Hawkline, Steve Rockford, and engineer Joe Jones,” she said. “Listening back, it sounds to me like there’s something completely new happening with my voice. The vocals are tiny. I won’t try to speak about sound too much, because it’s here, and I don’t want to ruin or create a surprise. It reminds me personally/musically of a large horse trying to keep up with a train.”

First single “Lawn” previews Harding’s unique new voice well. She nears Björk territory with her high-pitched, childlike delivery, layered over a jazzy, back-and-forth piano line. The single’s black-and-white music video is equally whimsical; Harding wears many hats in the clip, from Twiggy-esque eye makeup to lizard prosthetics. She discussed the visual in a statement.

“This video is pretty luxurious for me, but that’s what I saw when I shut my eyes and said ‘Show me,’ that sort of thing,” Harding said. “So that’s what we made. Turns out it was just the thing. Music’s wonderful that way. The video was directed by Martin Sagadin and myself. Warm Chris is like the others, more a name than a story. Like Sarah or Ralph, it has that name because that’s what I want to call it for the rest of its life — a proper name.”

Warm Chris will be available digitally and on CD and standard black vinyl. Pre-orders are available here. To celebrate the record, Harding will embark an on extensive world tour. The folk singer travels Europe from March to April, then hits North America from June to July. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets through Ticketmaster.

Warm Chris Artwork:

Warm Chris Tracklist:

01. Ennui

02. Tick Tock

03. Fever

04. Warm Chris

05. Lawn

06. Passion Babe

07. She’s Be Coming Round the Mountain

08. Staring at the Henry Moore

09. Bubbles

10. Leathery Whip

Aldous Harding 2022 Tour Dates:

03/03 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

03/05 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

03/06 — Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort

03/07 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

03/09 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

03/11 — Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique

03/12 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

03/14 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

03/15 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/17 — Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis

03/18 — Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

03/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns

03/23 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/25 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

03/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

03/28 — Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerk

03/30 — London, GB @ Barbican

03/31 — London, GB @ Barbican

04/01 — Norwich, GB @ The Waterfront

04/03 — Glasgow, GB @ City Halls

04/05 — Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

04/07 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

04/08 — Brighton, UK @ The Dome

04/10 — Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed

04/11 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

04/12 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/04 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/05 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/06 — Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

06/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/09 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/11 — Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

06/13 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/14 — Ashveville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

06/20 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

06/21 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/27 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/28 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/29 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series

07/01 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

07/02 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre