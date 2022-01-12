Aldous Harding Announces New Album Warm Chris, Shares “Lawn”: Stream

Aldous Harding has a new album on the way. The New Zealand musician’s fourth studio album, Warm Chris, is out March 25th on 4AD, and lead single “Lawn” is available to stream now.
Warm Chris follows Harding’s 2019 album Designer, and, like its predecessor, was produced by English musician John Parish. Harding discussed the making of the record in a statement. “It was recorded in my favorite place on earth — Rockfield Studios with John Parish, H. Hawkline, Steve Rockford, and engineer Joe Jones,” she said. “Listening back, it sounds to me like there’s something completely new happening with my voice. The vocals are tiny. I won’t try to speak about sound too much, because it’s here, and I don’t want to ruin or create a surprise. It reminds me personally/musically of a large horse trying to keep up with a train.”
First single “Lawn” previews Harding’s unique new voice well. She nears Björk territory with her high-pitched, childlike delivery, layered over a jazzy, back-and-forth piano line. The single’s black-and-white music video is equally whimsical; Harding wears many hats in the clip, from Twiggy-esque eye makeup to lizard prosthetics. She discussed the visual in a statement.
“This video is pretty luxurious for me, but that’s what I saw when I shut my eyes and said ‘Show me,’ that sort of thing,” Harding said. “So that’s what we made. Turns out it was just the thing. Music’s wonderful that way. The video was directed by Martin Sagadin and myself. Warm Chris is like the others, more a name than a story. Like Sarah or Ralph, it has that name because that’s what I want to call it for the rest of its life — a proper name.”
Warm Chris will be available digitally and on CD and standard black vinyl. Pre-orders are available here. To celebrate the record, Harding will embark an on extensive world tour. The folk singer travels Europe from March to April, then hits North America from June to July. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets through Ticketmaster.
Warm Chris Artwork:
Warm Chris Tracklist:
01. Ennui
02. Tick Tock
03. Fever
04. Warm Chris
05. Lawn
06. Passion Babe
07. She’s Be Coming Round the Mountain
08. Staring at the Henry Moore
09. Bubbles
10. Leathery Whip
Aldous Harding 2022 Tour Dates:
03/03 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
03/05 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
03/06 — Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort
03/07 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
03/09 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
03/11 — Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique
03/12 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
03/14 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
03/15 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/17 — Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis
03/18 — Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
03/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns
03/23 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/25 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
03/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
03/28 — Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerk
03/30 — London, GB @ Barbican
03/31 — London, GB @ Barbican
04/01 — Norwich, GB @ The Waterfront
04/03 — Glasgow, GB @ City Halls
04/05 — Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall
04/07 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
04/08 — Brighton, UK @ The Dome
04/10 — Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed
04/11 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
04/12 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
06/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/04 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/05 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/06 — Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
06/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
06/09 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/11 — Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
06/13 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/14 — Ashveville, NC @ The Orange Peel
06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
06/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
06/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
06/20 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
06/21 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
06/27 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/28 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/29 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series
07/01 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
07/02 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre