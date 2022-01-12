Menu
Aldous Harding Announces New Album Warm Chris, Shares “Lawn”: Stream

The New Zealand musician has also announced 2022 tour dates

Aldous Harding, photo by Emma Wallbanks
January 12, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    Aldous Harding has a new album on the way. The New Zealand musician’s fourth studio album, Warm Chris, is out March 25th on 4AD, and lead single “Lawn” is available to stream now.

    Warm Chris follows Harding’s 2019 album Designer, and, like its predecessor, was produced by English musician John Parish. Harding discussed the making of the record in a statement. “It was recorded in my favorite place on earth — Rockfield Studios with John Parish, H. Hawkline, Steve Rockford, and engineer Joe Jones,” she said. “Listening back, it sounds to me like there’s something completely new happening with my voice. The vocals are tiny. I won’t try to speak about sound too much, because it’s here, and I don’t want to ruin or create a surprise. It reminds me personally/musically of a large horse trying to keep up with a train.”

    First single “Lawn” previews Harding’s unique new voice well. She nears Björk territory with her high-pitched, childlike delivery, layered over a jazzy, back-and-forth piano line. The single’s black-and-white music video is equally whimsical; Harding wears many hats in the clip, from Twiggy-esque eye makeup to lizard prosthetics. She discussed the visual in a statement.

    Related Video

    “This video is pretty luxurious for me, but that’s what I saw when I shut my eyes and said ‘Show me,’ that sort of thing,” Harding said. “So that’s what we made. Turns out it was just the thing. Music’s wonderful that way. The video was directed by Martin Sagadin and myself. Warm Chris is like the others, more a name than a story. Like Sarah or Ralph, it has that name because that’s what I want to call it for the rest of its life — a proper name.”

    Warm Chris will be available digitally and on CD and standard black vinyl. Pre-orders are available here. To celebrate the record, Harding will embark an on extensive world tour. The folk singer travels Europe from March to April, then hits North America from June to July. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets through Ticketmaster.

    Warm Chris Artwork:

    Warm Chris Tracklist:
    01. Ennui
    02. Tick Tock
    03. Fever
    04. Warm Chris
    05. Lawn
    06. Passion Babe
    07. She’s Be Coming Round the Mountain
    08. Staring at the Henry Moore
    09. Bubbles
    10. Leathery Whip

    Aldous Harding 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/03 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    03/05 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
    03/06 — Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort
    03/07 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
    03/09 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    03/11 — Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique
    03/12 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
    03/14 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
    03/15 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
    03/17 — Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis
    03/18 — Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
    03/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    03/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns
    03/23 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    03/25 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
    03/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
    03/28 — Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerk
    03/30 — London, GB @ Barbican
    03/31 — London, GB @ Barbican
    04/01 — Norwich, GB @ The Waterfront
    04/03 — Glasgow, GB @ City Halls
    04/05 — Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall
    04/07 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    04/08 — Brighton, UK @ The Dome
    04/10 — Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed
    04/11 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    04/12 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    06/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    06/04 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    06/05 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    06/06 — Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
    06/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    06/09 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    06/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    06/11 — Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
    06/13 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    06/14 — Ashveville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    06/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    06/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
    06/20 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    06/21 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    06/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    06/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    06/27 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    06/28 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    06/29 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series
    07/01 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    07/02 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre

