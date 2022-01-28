Alice Glass Shares New Single “LOVE IS VIOLENCE”: Stream

Alice Glass has released her latest single, “LOVE IS VIOLENCE,” along with its accompanying music video. Check it out below.

Last week, Glass teased the single on her social media accounts by revealing its artwork, featuring her off-kilter head connected to a black skeleton hand by a sort of spiked cylindrical object.

The song is the fourth single off the former Crystal Castles member’s upcoming debut solo album, PREY//IV, which is due out February 16 on Eating Glass Records after being pushed back from its original release date today. Glass previously released single “BABY TEETH” and its creepily animated music video as well as “FAIR GAME.” The electro-pop singer’s 2021 track, “SUFFER AND SWALLOW,” will also be included on the album more than a year after it was first unveiled as the then-untitled project’s lead single.

Back in 2017, Glass left Crystal Castles after accusing her former bandmate Ethan Kath of years of sexual assault and abuse. The split was messy and included a fake fan serving her papers at a concert in Chicago. Kath’s lawsuit defamation, however, was ultimately dismissed after the bandmates faced off in court in February 2018, and Glass was awarded $20,000 in legal fees.

In between the end of Crystal Castles and her long-awaited studio effort, Glass also released a string of solo singles that touched on her trauma like “Forgiveness,” “CEASE AND DESIST,” “Mine,” and “I Trusted You.”