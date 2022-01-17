Menu
Alyssa Milano on Brazen’s Female Empowerment and Who’s the Boss Being Ahead of Its Time

The actress/activist discusses her new Netflix film, true crime, and being a late '80s pop star

alyssa milano brazen kyle meredith with
Kyle Meredith with Alyssa Milano, photo via Netflix
Consequence Staff
January 17, 2022 | 12:13pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Alyssa Milano gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about her new Netflix movie, Brazen, and its themes of empowering women.

    Related Video

    The actor/activist talks about how the movie ties in with the popularity of true crime and why that genre seems to make such a big impression with women. She also touches on the film arriving during the #MeToo era and what it offers to the conversation, as well as how much of her real self she allows in her characters.

    Milano also speaks on how her ’80s sitcom Who’s the Boss was ahead of its time when it came to feminism, equality, and equity. Specially, she discusses how art, music, and movies present an opportunity to further progress social issues more than politicians. We also get to hear a bit about her late ’80s and early ’90s albums and music videos, being in the audience of Mr. Show, and the possibility of a sequel to Brazen.

    Listen to Alyssa Milano talk about Brazen and more via the player above or the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

