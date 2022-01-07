A Return to Spider-Man? Andrew Garfield Is “Definitely Open”

Fresh off a scene-stealing swing through Spider-Man: No Way Home, many fans are wondering if Andrew Garfield will be given another crack at his version of Peter Parker. In a new interview with Variety, the star of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) said he’s “definitely open” to making his franchise a trilogy — but only if it “felt right.”

“Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many,” Garfield said. “He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

As he explained in the interview, he quickly felt that certainty about No Way Home. “It was immediately undeniable,” he said. “It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.”

The on-set experience turned out to be a lot of fun. “I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!'” He added, “There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package… Tom [Holland] was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character.”

That camaraderie extended to filming. “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Toby Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

He also felt thankful for the chance to finish some of his character’s emotional development. “I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing… It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it.”

For now, there are no plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Last fall, Garfield got to show off his singing and dancing skills in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tick… tick… BOOM! on Netflix.