Angel Olsen Shares Cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something on Your Mind”: Stream

Later this year, Light in the Attic will unveil a 50th anniversary edition of Karen Dalton’s folk blues classic In My Own Time. In the lead up to its March 25th release, the label has tapped Angel Olsen to deliver a cover of the LP’s opening track, “Something on Your Mind,” for their Cover Series.

Olsen is a noted Dalton fan, and was even featured in last year’s In My Own Time documentary reading the late musician’s journals. For this cover, she stays true to the smoky vocal delivery of the original, only she’s replaced all the instrumentation with a lo-fi piano recording. You can hear every creak of the piano stool and soft groan of the hammers as Olsen sings the lovely, hopefully haunted rendition.

“‘Something on Your Mind,’ for me, is about letting yourself face something that keeps setting you back,” said Olsen in a statement (via Rolling Stone).

Take a listen to Olsen’s cover of Dalton’s “Something on Your Mind” below. You can also snag the 7-inch vinyl backed with Dalton’s original on the B-side via Light in the Attic, and then pick up the 50th anniversary edition of In My Own Time on March 25th.

Olsen isn’t the only modern voice to show her appreciation for Dalton, as future tourmate Sharon Van Etten covered “Remembering Mountains” for the 2015 compilation Remembering Mountains: Unheard Songs by Karen Dalton. Olsen and Van Etten will team with Julien Baker for “The Wild Hearts Tour” this summer, and you can get tickets here.