Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Angel Olsen Shares Cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something on Your Mind”: Stream

Coming ahead of the 50th anniversary edition of In My Own Time

karen dalton angel olsen something on your mind cover new single stream
Karen Dalton (photo by Carl Baron courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment) and Angel Olsen (photo by Kris Lori)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
January 13, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    Later this year, Light in the Attic will unveil a 50th anniversary edition of Karen Dalton’s folk blues classic In My Own Time. In the lead up to its March 25th release, the label has tapped Angel Olsen to deliver a cover of the LP’s opening track, “Something on Your Mind,” for their Cover Series.

    Olsen is a noted Dalton fan, and was even featured in last year’s In My Own Time documentary reading the late musician’s journals. For this cover, she stays true to the smoky vocal delivery of the original, only she’s replaced all the instrumentation with a lo-fi piano recording. You can hear every creak of the piano stool and soft groan of the hammers as Olsen sings the lovely, hopefully haunted rendition.

    “‘Something on Your Mind,’ for me, is about letting yourself face something that keeps setting you back,” said Olsen in a statement (via Rolling Stone).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Take a listen to Olsen’s cover of Dalton’s “Something on Your Mind” below. You can also snag the 7-inch vinyl backed with Dalton’s original on the B-side via Light in the Attic, and then pick up the 50th anniversary edition of In My Own Time on March 25th.

    Olsen isn’t the only modern voice to show her appreciation for Dalton, as future tourmate Sharon Van Etten covered “Remembering Mountains” for the 2015 compilation Remembering Mountains: Unheard Songs by Karen Dalton. Olsen and Van Etten will team with Julien Baker for “The Wild Hearts Tour” this summer, and you can get tickets here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

korn new song forgotten

Korn Unleash New Song "Forgotten" Ahead of Upcoming Album Requiem: Stream

January 13, 2022

Muse 2022

Muse Release Comeback Single "Won't Stand Down": Stream

January 13, 2022

tears for fears break the man stream

Tears for Fears Unveil New Song "Break the Man": Stream

January 13, 2022

arab strap new song aphelion stream

Arab Strap Share Hypnotic New Song "Aphelion": Stream

January 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Angel Olsen Shares Cover of Karen Dalton's "Something on Your Mind": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale