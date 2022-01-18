Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Animals as Leaders Book Spring 2022 US Tour

The prog metallers will be out in support of their upcoming album The Parrhesia

animals as leaders us tour 2022
Animals as Leaders (courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 18, 2022 | 10:59am ET

    Animals as Leaders will embark on a spring US tour in support of their upcoming album The Parrhesia, arriving March 29th.

    Fans can expect a full night of music at each concert, with Animals as Leaders performing two sets: a full-album run-through of The Parrhesia and another featuring songs from their back catalog.

    The trek begins with a stop in Denver on March 30th and runs through an April 22nd date in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday (January 21st) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales starting as early as today (January 18th).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    So far we’ve heard two tracks from The Parrhesia, the group’s first studio LP since 2016. Singles “Monomyth” and “The Problem of Other Minds” both see Animals as Leaders in full prog mode as they further expand on their signature instrumental sound.

    “It’s been a while since we’ve released a body of work,” guitarist Tosin Abasi said in the initial press release for the LP. “We’re really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it with all of you.”

    animals as leaders new album parrhesia
     Editor's Pick
    Animals as Leaders Announce New Album Parrhesia, Share “The Problem of Other Minds”: Stream

    You can pre-order The Parrhesia here. See the full list of tour dates below, and get tickets at this location.

    Advertisement

    Animals as Leaders’ 2022 US Tour Dates:
    03/30 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
    04/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman Theater
    04/02 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    04/04 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    04/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    04/06 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
    04/08 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s
    04/09 – Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box
    04/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
    04/12 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    04/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    04/16 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    04/18 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    04/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    04/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater
    04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theater At The Ace Hotel

    unnamed 106 Animals as Leaders Book Spring 2022 US Tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the head and the heart every shade of blue tour Jacqueline Justice

The Head and the Heart Announce Tour with Dawes, Shakey Graves, Jade Bird

January 18, 2022

steel panther 2022 us tour

Steel Panther Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

January 18, 2022

Slipknot 2022 tour

Slipknot Announce 2022 North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour

January 18, 2022

fontaines d.c. jackie down the line tonight show starring jimmy fallon performance watch north american tour dates

Fontaines D.C. Perform "Jackie Down the Line" on Fallon: Watch

January 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Animals as Leaders Book Spring 2022 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale