Anthrax’s Scott Ian Pays Tribute to Father-in-Law Meat Loaf: “There Are So Many Stories I Want to Tell”

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has posted a tribute to his father-in-law, Meat Loaf, who passed away at age 74 on Thursday (January 20th). The veteran metal musician is married to the late singer’s adopted stepdaughter, Pearl Aday.

Ian posted two photos on Instagram, including one of Pearl and her sister Amanda making silly faces with Meat Loaf, and another of Meat Loaf having fun with his grandson Revel (Scott and Pearl’s child).

“There are so many stories to tell, and I know they will all be told over time,” wrote Ian. “For now, what I know is that Meat’s legacy will live on through his family — Pearl, Amanda and Revel. Their forever love for their father/grandfather (Papa Meat) outweighs the heaviness of their hearts. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, we feel it. I love you Meat.”

Ian once said of Meat Loaf in an interview (via Blabbermouth), “It’s like having anyone as your father-in-law. It’s not like he’s on stage when you’re hanging out with the guy. We actually had dinner with him last night, and all we talked about was fantasy football. He’s just a regular guy who happens to be a legendary rock star.”

The Anthrax guitarist also detailed his relationship with Meat Loaf in his autobiography, I’m the Man: The Story of That Guy From Anthrax, where he wrote, “Before I met Pearl’s dad the first time, I asked her, ‘What do I call him?’ I had no idea. ‘Mr. Loaf’ just didn’t sound right, and I wanted to get off on the right foot with him. Pearl said, ‘Call him Meat. That’s what everyone calls him.'”

In the book, Ian described an icy relationship at first, to the point where Meat Loaf wanted to “punch my teeth down my throat,” but then said the two eventually bonded one night at the Viper Room, where Meat Loaf performed Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” with then-cover band Metal Shop (who eventually became Steel Panther). “It was this really great moment between the two of us — a total bonding experience,” wrote Ian. “And from that point on, we were totally bros. Over the years, Meat has gone above and beyond for me, Pearl, and Revel.”

Upon news of Meat Loaf’s passing, fellow artists such as Cher, Boy George, and more also paid tribute to the legendary rock singer. The Bat Out of Hell vocalist was also an accomplished actor, delivering memorable roles in such films as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, Wayne’s World, and more.

