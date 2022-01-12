Arab Strap Share Hypnotic New Song “Aphelion”: Stream

About a year ago, Arab Strap returned with As Days Get Dark, their first new album in 16 years. Today, the indie rock duo are revisiting their comeback effort with the digital release of “Aphelion,” a song that didn’t make the final cut of the record. Along with B-side “Flutter,” it’ll be available on a limited edition 7-inch colored vinyl, set for release on March 4th via Rock Action Records.

“These two songs were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for As Days Get Dark but as much as we loved them, we couldn’t find a place for them on the final album,” the band’s Aidan Moffat said in a press release. “Maybe it’s because they seem to have their own distinct identities, but sometimes a song just sounds better on its own, when it’s not part of a crowd and vying for attention.”

The statement continues, “So, to celebrate the anniversary of the album’s release, we present As Days Get Dark‘s two runaway loners; a couple of black sheep who might not click with the rest of the family but, even though they aren’t very happy, are still worth a cuddle.”

“Aphelion” layers Moffat’s muffled vocals over a funereal acoustic guitar, making for a song that feels eerily hypnotic. You can listen to it now below; preorders for the 7-inch are ongoing and limited to 2,000 copies worldwide.

As Days Get Dark was Arab Strap’s first album since 2005’s The Last Romance.