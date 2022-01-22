Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Multi-Car Collision in Los Angeles

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Multi-Car Collision in Los Angeles
Photo via TMZ
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 21, 2022 | 10:54pm ET

    Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car collision in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Friday night. According to the Los Angeles Times, a female driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Schwarzenegger himself was not injured.

    TMZ reports that Schwarzenegger was attempting to make a left turn in his GMC Yukon when he collided with a red Toyota Prius. Schwarzenegger’s Yukon also struck a Porsche Cayenne.

    The driver of the Prius sustained an injury to her head and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and Schwarzenegger was not given a ticket. A spokesperson for the actor said he cooperated with police, and also reached out to the woman who was hospitalized.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

When You Finish Saving the World

Sundance Review: In Jesse Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving the World, Everyone Loses

January 21, 2022

kiefer sutherland kmw photo by Clayton Cooper

Kiefer Sutherland on Bloor Street, His Time in Jail, and Portraying FDR

January 21, 2022

kanye west jeen-yuhs netflix documentary final edit approval

Kanye West Demands "Final Edit and Approval" on jeen-yuhs Documentary

January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf Best Roles

Meat Loaf's Best Film Roles, Remembered

January 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Multi-Car Collision in Los Angeles

Menu Shop Search Sale