Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Multi-Car Collision in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car collision in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Friday night. According to the Los Angeles Times, a female driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Schwarzenegger himself was not injured.
TMZ reports that Schwarzenegger was attempting to make a left turn in his GMC Yukon when he collided with a red Toyota Prius. Schwarzenegger’s Yukon also struck a Porsche Cayenne.
The driver of the Prius sustained an injury to her head and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and Schwarzenegger was not given a ticket. A spokesperson for the actor said he cooperated with police, and also reached out to the woman who was hospitalized.