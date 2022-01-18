Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Arthur to Conclude with Four Episodes Depicting Characters as Adults

The beloved PBS series the longest-running children's animated series in history

Adult Arthur
Adult Arthur, photo via AOK
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 18, 2022 | 1:28pm ET

    Arthur will end its record-breaking run as the longest-running children’s animated series in history with four episodes depicting the show’s characters as adults.

    PBS will air the episodes at the conclusion of a six-day marathon taking place between February 16th and 21st. All 250 episodes and movies will be shown in sequential order in the lead up to the premiere of the final four episodes on February 21st.

    Based on Marc Brown’s children’s books of the same name, Arthur first premiered in 1996 and aired a total of 25 seasons. It was the longest-running children’s animated series in the US, and the second longest-running animated series in history, behind The Simpsons.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    PBS announced in July 2021 that Arthur’s 25th season would be its last. Going forward, new content of Arthur will come in the form of a podcast, video shorts, and digital games, according to PBS. Additionally, all 25 seasons of the TV season will be available to stream on its PBS Kids on-demand platform.

    “It’s amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS Kids that would last 25 years,” Brown said in a statement. “Now more than ever the last line of my first book Arthur’s Nose rings true — ‘There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.'”

    The animation studio AOK previously imagined an adult version of Arthur as part of its AOK Ruins Your Childhood series. You can watch one of their episodes below (which is where the above screenshot is pulled from).

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

crypto dune ip alejandro jodorowsky ip intellectual property

Crypto Collective Spent Millions on Copy of Dune Book Thinking It Gave Them IP Rights

January 18, 2022

clutch 2022 tour eyehategod the sword

Clutch to Embark on 2022 North American Tour with Eyehategod, The Sword, and More

January 18, 2022

fly anakin frank new album no dough single madlib stream

Fly Anakin Announces New Album Frank, Shares Madlib-Produced "No Dough": Stream

January 18, 2022

bono embarrassed u2 recently learned to sing doesn't like band name

Bono Says He's "Embarrassed" By Most U2 Songs, Only "Recently" Learned to Sing

January 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arthur to Conclude with Four Episodes Depicting Characters as Adults

Menu Shop Search Sale