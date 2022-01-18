Arthur to Conclude with Four Episodes Depicting Characters as Adults

Arthur will end its record-breaking run as the longest-running children’s animated series in history with four episodes depicting the show’s characters as adults.

PBS will air the episodes at the conclusion of a six-day marathon taking place between February 16th and 21st. All 250 episodes and movies will be shown in sequential order in the lead up to the premiere of the final four episodes on February 21st.

Based on Marc Brown’s children’s books of the same name, Arthur first premiered in 1996 and aired a total of 25 seasons. It was the longest-running children’s animated series in the US, and the second longest-running animated series in history, behind The Simpsons.

PBS announced in July 2021 that Arthur’s 25th season would be its last. Going forward, new content of Arthur will come in the form of a podcast, video shorts, and digital games, according to PBS. Additionally, all 25 seasons of the TV season will be available to stream on its PBS Kids on-demand platform.

“It’s amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS Kids that would last 25 years,” Brown said in a statement. “Now more than ever the last line of my first book Arthur’s Nose rings true — ‘There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.'”

The animation studio AOK previously imagined an adult version of Arthur as part of its AOK Ruins Your Childhood series. You can watch one of their episodes below (which is where the above screenshot is pulled from).

