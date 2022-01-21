“The Vaults of Heaven Will Be Ringing with Rock”: Artists Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf, whose Bat out of Hell set a new bar for theatricality in stadium rock, has died at the age of 74. He picked up swarms of friends and followers across his 45-year career, and tributes have come pouring in.

“The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock,” Andrew Lloyd Weber wrote on Twitter. “RIP Meat Loaf. Give my best to Jim,” he added, referencing Meat Loaf’s longtime collaborator, Jim Steinman, who died last April.

Cher recalled that she “Had So Much Fun With Meat Loaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer.’ Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?”

Boy George recalled his sense of humor: “R.I.P Meat Loaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” Stephen Fry said. “Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century.”

Bonnie Tyler wrote, “I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace.”

Legendary metal drummer Mike Portnoy remarked, “Much will be said about Meat Loaf in the coming days & his incredible career…but Eddie [in Rocky Horror Picture Show] will always be my earliest and fondest memory of him! My condolences to Pearl & Scott and to all who knew him…”

