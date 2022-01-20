15 Rising Artists to Watch in 2022

2021 brought so many new artists to the forefront of the music landscape — it’s hard to believe that Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” was only released this time last year — and, heading into 2022, our eyes are on the next up-and-coming acts worth watching.

TikTok has continued to prove that one video can change a career, while festival lineups are propelling some of the most exciting new acts to different levels of audiences. Below, we’ve rounded up 15 rising artists to keep an eye on this year. We expect you’ll be hearing a lot more about them in the coming months.

aespa

The four members of aespa are only heading into their second year of activity since debuting in late 2020 with “Black Mamba,” yet they’ve already captured the eyes (and ears) of the global K-pop community. aespa’s whole vibe is a bit bonkers, and they’re committed to it — intertwined storylines, metaverse avatars, and villains are fun concepts to build around the music, but the songs hold up. The success of 2021 single “Savage” promises a big year ahead for aespa. — Mary Siroky

Amber Mark

New York-based singer-songwriter-producer Amber Mark has been able to hop genres seemingly on a whim, whether she’s experimenting with the fabric of R&B on her 2017 debut EP 3:33AM or supplying the indie underground with a host of certified dance-pop gems and creative remixes. On her debut album Three Dimensions Deep, out January 28th, she focuses her sonic wizardry into a three-act, 17-track epic followed by an extensive European and North American tour this spring. — Bryan Kress