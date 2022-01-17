FBI Joins Astroworld Investigation, Launches Website for Evidence Collection

The FBI has joined the Houston Police Department in investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly crowd rush at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival back in November.

“Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation into the Astroworld event,” HPD wrote on Twitter on Friday (January 14th). “To ensure that we have captured all evidence for a complete investigation, we have parterned with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance. The FBI has created a website where the public can upload any photos of video taken at the concert venue.”

Specifically, the FBI is looking for footage taken during Scott’s headlining performance at the festival on November 5th. Photos and videos can be uploaded here.

HPD clarified that they are still leading the investigation into the tragedy, during which ten attendees were killed as a result of “compression asphyxia” according to a medical examiner.

The news of the FBI’s involvement follow’s last month’s announcement that Congress would begin investigating Live Nation’s role in the festival’s safety protocols. A slew of lawsuits have been filed against Live Nation, Scott, and other entities affiliated with the festival, though the rapper has begun dismissing them.