Avril Lavigne Announces New Album Love Sux, Drops “Love It When You Hate Me”: Stream

The new single contains an assist from blackbear

Avril Lavigne, photo by Ryan McFadden
January 14, 2022 | 1:19pm ET

    Avril Lavigne has announced her seventh full-length album, Love Sux, via Travis Barker’s DTA and Elektra Records. To celebrate the news, Lavigne has also dropped the album’s second single, a collaboration with blackbear titled “Love It When You Hate Me.”

    The studio set arrives February 25th and heralds a return to the brash, bright, and bratty pop-punk sound the Canadian superstar helped pioneer throughout the 2000s on now-classic hits like “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend,” and more. “Love It When You Hate Me” follows the irresistibly delicious “Bite Me” with Barker, and finds the singer caught in the heady rush of a toxic relationship.

    “And I ignore all the warning signs/ Fall for you every time/ Don’t call me baby/ I love it when you hate me/ I know it’s crazy/ I love it when you hate me/ The highs, the lows, the no’s/ You’re so hot when you get cold/ Don’t call me baby/ I love it when you hate me,” Lavigne snarls on the hard-charging chorus over churning electric guitars.

    Related Video

    In addition to blackbear, Love Sux will feature guest appearances by Machine Gun Kelly (“Bois Lie”) and Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus (“All I Wanted”). Other tracks include opener “Cannonball,” the taunting “Dare to Love Me,” and the succinctly-titled “F.U.” Watch the lyric video for “Love It When You Hate Me,” and get a look at the album’s cover art and full tracklist, below.

    Just before Thanksgiving, Lavigne brought her pop-punk resurgence to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, backed by Barker as she plowed through “Bite Me” for the late-night show.

    Love Sux Artwork:

    avril lavigne love sux artwork

    Love Sux Tracklist:
    01. Cannonball
    02. Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
    03. Bite Me
    04. Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)
    05. Love Sux
    06. Kiss Me Like the World Is Ending
    07. Avalanche
    08. Déjà Vu
    09. F.U.
    10. All I Wanted (feat. Mark Hoppus)
    11. Dare to Love Me
    12. Break of a Heartache

