Aziz Ansari Clowns Aaron Rodgers in New Netflix Special: “This Guy Makes a Living Getting Hit in the Head”

Aziz Ansari has a new, incredibly topical Netflix special out, and one of the subjects he touches on is the vaccination status of Aaron Rodgers. In a new clip from the special, dubbed Nightclub Comedian, Ansari jokes about Rodgers being unvaccinated against COVID-19, arguing that we shouldn’t really be surprised that a football player misunderstands science.

“People hate that guy! They’re like, ‘He’s a fucking idiot!'” Ansari said. “It’s like, ‘Alright, calm down! He’s a football player! He read some articles, he got skeptical, he did some research… Are you stunned he came to the wrong conclusion? Did you really think he was going to crack the case?'”

“This poor guy!” Ansari continued. “It’s like we’re all in high school and we’re making fun of the quarterback for doing bad on the science test. ‘You’re a dummy, Aaron! You’re a dummy! You don’t know anything, do you? You’re a dumb-dumb!’ This guy makes a living getting hit in the head! Can we cut him a break?”

Rodgers has been one of the most vocal anti-vaxxers in the NFL, though he wasn’t always so forthcoming about his vaccination status. Back in August, he told reporters he was “immunized” against COVID-19, but once he caught the virus in November, he doubled down on his decision not to get the shot. Following Green Bay’s defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, the Green Bay quarterback said “a ton of people” tuned in to the game to root against Green Bay solely because Rodgers is unvaccinated.

Though Ansari thinks Rodgers is in the wrong for skipping vaccination, he ended the bit with a call for empathy for those swept up in misinformation, saying anti-vaxxers were simply “trapped in a different algorithm” than the rest of us. “We’re all kinda just trapped in our own little world, and unless we figure out how to talk to each other in real life again, it doesn’t even matter what the problem is,” the comedian said. “I don’t know what the answer is. Maybe click on some of the stuff they click on for a few days! See what’s going on!” Watch the full bit below.

After stepping away from the limelight after being accused of sexual misconduct in 2018, Ansari returned to television last May with Master of None Season 3. Last month, he wrapped up a “Last Minute Tour” of the US.

