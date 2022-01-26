Baby Keem Announces Spring 2022 Tour

California rapper Baby Keem broke out in a big way last year, and now he’s returning to the road for a Spring 2022 tour spanning the United States.

The 28-date trek kicks off on March 7th in Cincinnati, and includes stops in New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and San Francisco. Along the way, Keem will play festivals like BUKU Music + Art Project and Coachella, the latter of which will wrap up his tour on April 22nd.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

2021 marked a banner year for Keem, who released his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, via Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang label. The 21-year-old rapper has been nominated for this year’s Best New Artist Grammy, while also receiving nods for his Kendrick collaboration “Family Ties” and featured vocals on Kanye West’s Donda.

Baby Keem 2022 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/08 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

03/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/14 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

03/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

03/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta

03/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

03/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

03/26 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project

03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

04/05 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

04/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/08 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

04/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella