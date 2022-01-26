Menu
Baby Keem Announces Spring 2022 Tour

In support of his debut album, The Melodic Blue

baby keem spring 2022 tour dates
Baby Keem, photo by Travis Ball
January 26, 2022 | 1:34pm ET

    California rapper Baby Keem broke out in a big way last year, and now he’s returning to the road for a Spring 2022 tour spanning the United States.

    The 28-date trek kicks off on March 7th in Cincinnati, and includes stops in New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and San Francisco. Along the way, Keem will play festivals like BUKU Music + Art Project and Coachella, the latter of which will wrap up his tour on April 22nd.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    2021 marked a banner year for Keem, who released his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, via Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang label. The 21-year-old rapper has been nominated for this year’s Best New Artist Grammy, while also receiving nods for his Kendrick collaboration “Family Ties” and featured vocals on Kanye West’s Donda.

    Baby Keem 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    03/08 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    03/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    03/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    03/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    03/14 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
    03/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    03/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    03/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta
    03/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    03/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    03/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    03/26 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project
    03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
    04/05 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
    04/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    04/08 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
    04/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    04/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

