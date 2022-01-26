Baby Keem Announces Spring 2022 Tour

California rapper Baby Keem broke out in a big way last year, and now he’s returning to the road for a Spring 2022 tour spanning the United States.
The 28-date trek kicks off on March 7th in Cincinnati, and includes stops in New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and San Francisco. Along the way, Keem will play festivals like BUKU Music + Art Project and Coachella, the latter of which will wrap up his tour on April 22nd.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
2021 marked a banner year for Keem, who released his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, via Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang label. The 21-year-old rapper has been nominated for this year’s Best New Artist Grammy, while also receiving nods for his Kendrick collaboration “Family Ties” and featured vocals on Kanye West’s Donda.
Baby Keem 2022 Tour Dates:
03/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
03/08 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
03/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
03/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
03/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/14 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
03/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
03/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
03/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta
03/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
03/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
03/26 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project
03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
04/05 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
04/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
04/08 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
04/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella