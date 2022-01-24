Bad Bunny Announces 2022 US Stadium Tour

Bad Bunny has announced a massive US stadium tour that’ll take place in Summer 2022.
The “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” includes shows at some of the biggest venues in the US, including Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field, New York’s Yankee Stadium, Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Joining him on tour will be Alesso and Diplo, who’ll take turns serving as support on select dates.
A ticket pre-sale for the tour begins Wednesday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on January 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Bad Bunny’s “World Hottest Tour” also includes a leg of South American dates taking place between October and December.
The “World Hottest Tour” follows Bad Bunny’s previously announced “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which kicks off in the US starting in mid-February. While two expansive tours taking place in such close proximity would seem like a fool’s errand for many artists, the demand is certainly there for Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer recently claimed the title as Spotify’s most streamed artists for the second year running after amassing more than nine billion streams globally.
See Bad Bunny’s full list of tour dates below, and find tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:
02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena Center
02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/01 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
04/02 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
04/03 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^
08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^
09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla
11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional
11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA
12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca
^ = w/ Alesso
# = w/ Diplo