Bad Bunny Announces 2022 US Stadium Tour

"Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour" includes show at some of the country's biggest venues

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Consequence Staff
January 24, 2022 | 12:15pm ET

    Bad Bunny has announced a massive US stadium tour that’ll take place in Summer 2022.

    The “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” includes shows at some of the biggest venues in the US, including Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field, New York’s Yankee Stadium, Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Joining him on tour will be Alesso and Diplo, who’ll take turns serving as support on select dates.

    A ticket pre-sale for the tour begins Wednesday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on January 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Bad Bunny’s “World Hottest Tour” also includes a leg of South American dates taking place between October and December.

    The “World Hottest Tour” follows Bad Bunny’s previously announced “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which kicks off in the US starting in mid-February. While two expansive tours taking place in such close proximity would seem like a fool’s errand for many artists, the demand is certainly there for Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer recently claimed the title as Spotify’s most streamed artists for the second year running after amassing more than nine billion streams globally.

    See Bad Bunny’s full list of tour dates below, and find tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
    02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    02/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena Center
    02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
    02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
    02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
    03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    03/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
    03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
    03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    04/01 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    04/02 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    04/03 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
    08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^
    08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
    08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
    08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
    08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
    09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
    09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^
    09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
    09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
    09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
    09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
    10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
    10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
    11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
    11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla
    11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
    11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
    11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
    11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
    11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional
    11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
    11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
    12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
    12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA
    12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

    ^ = w/ Alesso
    # = w/ Diplo

Bad Bunny Announces 2022 US Stadium Tour

