Bad Bunny Announces 2022 US Stadium Tour

Bad Bunny has announced a massive US stadium tour that’ll take place in Summer 2022.

The “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” includes shows at some of the biggest venues in the US, including Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field, New York’s Yankee Stadium, Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Joining him on tour will be Alesso and Diplo, who’ll take turns serving as support on select dates.

A ticket pre-sale for the tour begins Wednesday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on January 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Bad Bunny’s “World Hottest Tour” also includes a leg of South American dates taking place between October and December.

The “World Hottest Tour” follows Bad Bunny’s previously announced “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which kicks off in the US starting in mid-February. While two expansive tours taking place in such close proximity would seem like a fool’s errand for many artists, the demand is certainly there for Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer recently claimed the title as Spotify’s most streamed artists for the second year running after amassing more than nine billion streams globally.

See Bad Bunny’s full list of tour dates below, and find tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:

02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center

02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena Center

02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center

03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/01 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/02 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/03 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^

08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla

11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional

11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán

11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA

12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

^ = w/ Alesso

# = w/ Diplo