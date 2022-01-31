Bad Bunny Adds New Dates to 2022 “World’s Hottest Tour”

Bad Bunny’s “World’s Hottest Tour” is living up to its name. Due to “overwhelming demand” for tickets, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer has announced additional stadium shows in six cities: Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.
The new dates are as follows: August 13th at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium; August 28th at New York’s Yankee Stadium; September 2nd at Houston’s Minute Maid Park; September 18th at San Diego’s PETCO Park; September 24th at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium; and October 1st at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. See the updated tour itinerary below (new dates are in bold).
Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced dates will be available starting Wednesday, February 2nd at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster (using pre-sale code CALIENTE). A public on-sale will follow on Friday, February 4th at 12:00 p.m.
The “World Hottest Tour” follows Bad Bunny’s previously announced “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which kicks off in the US starting in mid-February. While two expansive tours taking place in such close proximity would seem like a fool’s errand for many artists, the demand is certainly there for Bad Bunny. After all, he recently claimed the title as Spotify’s most streamed artists for the second year running after amassing more than nine billion streams globally.
Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:
02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena Center
02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/01 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
04/02 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
04/03 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^
08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
08/13 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium #
08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
08/28 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
09/02 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^
09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla
11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional
11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA
12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca
^ = w/ Alesso
# = w/ Diplo