Bad Bunny Adds New Dates to 2022 “World’s Hottest Tour”

New stadium shows in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and elsewhere

Bad Bunny, photo via Getty
January 31, 2022

    Bad Bunny’s “World’s Hottest Tour” is living up to its name. Due to “overwhelming demand” for tickets, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer has announced additional stadium shows in six cities: Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

    The new dates are as follows: August 13th at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium; August 28th at New York’s Yankee Stadium; September 2nd at Houston’s Minute Maid Park; September 18th at San Diego’s PETCO Park; September 24th at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium; and October 1st at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. See the updated tour itinerary below (new dates are in bold).

    Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced dates will be available starting Wednesday, February 2nd at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster (using pre-sale code CALIENTE). A public on-sale will follow on Friday, February 4th at 12:00 p.m.

    The “World Hottest Tour” follows Bad Bunny’s previously announced “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which kicks off in the US starting in mid-February. While two expansive tours taking place in such close proximity would seem like a fool’s errand for many artists, the demand is certainly there for Bad Bunny. After all, he recently claimed the title as Spotify’s most streamed artists for the second year running after amassing more than nine billion streams globally.

    Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
    02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    02/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena Center
    02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
    02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
    02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
    03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    03/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
    03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
    03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    04/01 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    04/02 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    04/03 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
    08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^
    08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
    08/13 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium #
    08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
    08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
    08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
    08/28 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
    09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
    09/02 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
    09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^
    09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
    09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
    09/18 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
    09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
    09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
    09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
    10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
    10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
    10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
    11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
    11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla
    11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
    11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
    11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
    11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
    11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional
    11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
    11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
    12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
    12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA
    12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

    ^ = w/ Alesso
    # = w/ Diplo

