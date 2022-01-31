Bad Bunny Adds New Dates to 2022 “World’s Hottest Tour”

Bad Bunny’s “World’s Hottest Tour” is living up to its name. Due to “overwhelming demand” for tickets, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer has announced additional stadium shows in six cities: Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

The new dates are as follows: August 13th at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium; August 28th at New York’s Yankee Stadium; September 2nd at Houston’s Minute Maid Park; September 18th at San Diego’s PETCO Park; September 24th at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium; and October 1st at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. See the updated tour itinerary below (new dates are in bold).

Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced dates will be available starting Wednesday, February 2nd at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster (using pre-sale code CALIENTE). A public on-sale will follow on Friday, February 4th at 12:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Related Video

The “World Hottest Tour” follows Bad Bunny’s previously announced “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which kicks off in the US starting in mid-February. While two expansive tours taking place in such close proximity would seem like a fool’s errand for many artists, the demand is certainly there for Bad Bunny. After all, he recently claimed the title as Spotify’s most streamed artists for the second year running after amassing more than nine billion streams globally.

Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:

02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center

02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena Center

02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center

03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/01 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/02 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/03 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^

08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

08/13 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium #

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

08/28 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/02 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla

11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional

11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán

11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA

12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

^ = w/ Alesso

# = w/ Diplo