The Batman Director Elaborates on Kurt Cobain Inspiration: “His Drug Is… Revenge”

Matt Reeves reveals how exactly the Nirvana frontman informed Robert Pattinson's character

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
January 25, 2022 | 10:16am ET

    Matt Reeves, director of Warner Bros.’s The Batman, recently revealed that his version of Bruce Wayne draws inspiration from Kurt Cobain. In a new interview with Esquire, Reeves discussed the similarities between the Nirvana frontman and Gotham vigilante, explaining that they’re both addicts.

    “Early on, when I was writing, I started listening to Nirvana, and there was something about [Nevermind song] ‘Something in the Way,’ which is in the first trailer, which is part of the voice of that character,” Reeves explained. “When I considered, ‘How do you do Bruce Wayne in a way that hasn’t been seen before?’ I started thinking, ‘What if some tragedy happened [ie: Wayne sees his parents murdered] and this guy becomes so reclusive, we don’t know what he’s doing? Is this guy some kind of wayward, reckless, drug addict?’ And the truth is that he is a kind of drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He’s like a Batman Kurt Cobain.”

    Reeves specifically cited Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film Last Days, the fictionalized retelling of Cobain’s final days, as a reference point, noting that Wayne Manor is in a similar state of decay. “He doesn’t care about any of the trappings of being a [millionaire] Wayne at this point.”

    Related Video

    Beyond Cobain, Reeves said he also drew influences from films like The French Connection, Chinatown, and Taxi Driver, as well as the Batman: Year One comic.

    The Batman also stars Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson. The film is scheduled to hit theaters March 4th, 2022.

