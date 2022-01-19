Menu
Beach House Share Once Twice Melody Chapter 3: Stream

The third installment of the dream pop duo's upcoming album

beach house once twice melody chapter 3
Beach House, photo by David Belisle
January 18, 2022 | 10:08pm ET

    Beach House have unveiled the third installment of their upcoming double album, Once Twice MelodyListen to Once Twice Melody: Chapter 3 below.

    Once Twice Melody marks Beach House’s first full-length in four years, following 2018’s 7. Produced by Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally themselves, the record was mixed by Alan Moulder, Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann, and features string arrangements by David Campbell.

    Chapter 3’s five songs swell from quiet to loud and back again; acoustic guitar jangles as Legrand does her best Julee Cruise in “Sunset,” while “Only You Know” veers toward the electric. Check out those tracks, as well as “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever,” via the visualizer below.

    Beach House announced the four installment rollout of Once Twice Melody back in November, when they shared Chapter 1. Chapter 2 arrived in December. Once Twice Melody drops in full February 18 — preorder the album here.

    That same day, Beach House will embark on a world tour. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

