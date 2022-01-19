Menu
Behemoth and Arch Enemy Announce Co-Headlining 2022 North American Tour

Napalm Death and Unto Others will support the spring outing

behemoth arch enemy north american siege 2022 tour
Behemoth (courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records) and Arch Enemy (via Facebook)
January 19, 2022 | 1:32pm ET

    Behemoth and Arch Enemy are joining forces for the co-headlining “North American Siege” tour this spring. Napalm Death and Unto Others (formerly known as Idle Hands) will support the outing, making for a stacked bill of extreme metal.

    The tour spans 19 shows and kicks off on April 16th in Tempe, Arizona, running through a May 15th date in Los Angeles. Tickets go sale Friday (January 21st) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning tomorrow (January 20th).

    “To say that we are dying to return on the road would be an understatement!” remarked Behemoth frontman Nergal. “In fact, we’ve never been more hungry to reunite with our legions… not only to bring young of the hottest extreme metal touring lineups in a long time but also to bring you new Behemoth music! Rejoice!!!”

    Added Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott: “I honestly couldn’t be more excited about having Arch Enemy join forces with Behemoth, Napalm Death, and Unto Others for a run of dates through North America in 2022! A killer package of quality mayhem right there — can’t f**kin’ wait!”

    Based on Nergal’s comments, it sounds like fans will be getting a taste of Behemoth’s highly anticipated new album, the follow-up to the band’s acclaimed 2018 effort, I Loved You At Your Darkest.

    As for co-headliners Arch Enemy, the long-running melodic death metal band recently unveiled a pair of singles, “House of Mirrors” and “Deceiver, Deceiver.” The songs marked the first new music in four years from the Swedish group.

    See the full list of dates for Behemoth and Arch Enemy’s “North American Siege” tour below. Get tickets here.

    Behemoth and Arch Enemy 2022 North American Tour Dates with Napalm Death and Unto Others:
    04/16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    04/18 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
    04/19 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    04/21 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    04/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    04/23 – Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    04/26 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
    04/28 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    04/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    04/30 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
    05/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
    05/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    05/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    05/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    05/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/13 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
    05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

    272115924 482457459902641 8861810971275672808 n Behemoth and Arch Enemy Announce Co Headlining 2022 North American Tour

