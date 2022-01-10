The Fresh Prince Reimagined as a Drama in First Trailer for Bel-Air: Watch

Will Smith has offered the first look at Bel-Air, the upcoming dramatic reimaging of the beloved ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The first three episodes of the series will premiere on February 13th on Peacock, with new episodes airing weekly on the streamer.

Bel-Air was born out of a viral spoof trailer by Kansas City filmmaker Morgan Cooper that reimagined The Fresh Prince in a modern, albeit dramatic light. Cooper was hired by Smith to co-write and direct an episodic series based on the idea, with Smith himself serving as an executive producer on the project.

“Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format,” director Morgan Cooper said in a statement. “We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.”

The series stars Jabari Banks as Will alongside Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, and Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey.

Based on the first trailer for Bel-Air, which you can see below, the show mixes the cinematic flair of Atlanta with the dramatics of Empire.

Last year, the cast of the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited for an HBO Max special celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary.

