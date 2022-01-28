Benny the Butcher Announces Tana Talk 4, Taps J. Cole for “Johnny P’s Caddy”: Stream

Benny the Butcher has announced his new album, Tana Talk 4, and shared its lead single, “Johnny P’s Caddy” featuring J. Cole. Stream the song below.

The album, a follow-up to 2018’s Tana Talk 3 and the two mixtapes that preceded it in 2004 and 2009, is produced by The Alchemist and Daringer. Though no release date has been revealed as of yet, Tana Talk 4 will arrive sometime later this year.

Its lead single, meanwhile, takes its sentimental title from the car the rapper’s dad owned when he was a child growing up in his native Buffalo. On the track, Benny lays down a rapid-fire autobiographical verse before tossing the mic to J. Cole.

Advertisement

Related Video

“This ain’t my story ’bout rags to riches/ More ’bout how I mastered physics,” he spits in the opening verse. “In the game I used to train like Rocky, catchin’ chickens/ I was nice, but they was right when they told me that rap a business.”

In a statement, Benny described collaborating with the North Carolina MC. “Any rapper will tell you when you’re working with someone like Cole, it’s like a match of wits; you gotta go crazy, because you know he is. Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “You want it to be an environment where someone has the presence to push you. It’s dope!”

Watch the “Johnny P’s Caddy” music video below.

Last summer, Benny released his sixth EP, Pyrex Picasso, just two months before taking the stage at Rolling Loud New York. It came on the heels of The Plugs I Met 2 with producer Harry Fraud.

Advertisement

J. Cole, meanwhile, released The Off-Season in May and trickled out multiple singles throughout the latter half of 2021, including “The Jackie,” “Heaven’s EP,” and “Poke It Out” ahead of a standout performance at Rolling Loud New York. Next, he’s set to headline Governors Ball 2022 and also perform at Bonnaroo.