Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Betty White’s 100th Birthday Film to Screen as Planned

The retrospective film will be shown for one night only on January 17th

Betty White birthday
Betty White, photo via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 1, 2022 | 1:14pm ET

    A film commemorating Betty White’s 100th birthday will screen in theaters as planned — albeit under a slightly different title.

    Originally titled Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, the film has been rebranded as Betty White: A Celebration following the legendary actress’ passing on Friday.

    Directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, the film serves as a retrospective of White’s eight-decade career and includes tributes from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The film also features what is now White’s final on-screen interview.

    Betty White: A Celebration will screen in 900 theaters across the US for one night only on January 17th — which would have marked White’s 100th birthday.

    “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the film’s producers said in a statement.

    “This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White’s amazing life and career. It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty’s classic moments.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Harry Potter Reunion Revelations

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: The 5 Biggest Revelations of the Reunion Special

January 1, 2022

Harry Potter Reunion Review

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Is More About the Memories Than the Magic: Review

December 31, 2021

dwayne johnson fast and the furious not returning vin diesel invite manipulation

Dwayne Johnson Slams Vin Diesel's Invite to Return to Fast and Furious, Calling His Post "Manipulation"

December 30, 2021

Harry Potter Movies Ranked

Every Harry Potter Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

December 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Betty White's 100th Birthday Film to Screen as Planned

Menu Shop Search Sale