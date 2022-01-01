Betty White’s 100th Birthday Film to Screen as Planned

A film commemorating Betty White’s 100th birthday will screen in theaters as planned — albeit under a slightly different title.

Originally titled Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, the film has been rebranded as Betty White: A Celebration following the legendary actress’ passing on Friday.

Directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, the film serves as a retrospective of White’s eight-decade career and includes tributes from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The film also features what is now White’s final on-screen interview.

Betty White: A Celebration will screen in 900 theaters across the US for one night only on January 17th — which would have marked White’s 100th birthday.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the film’s producers said in a statement.

“This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White’s amazing life and career. It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty’s classic moments.”

