Betty White’s Hometown Names January 17th “Betty White Day”

Betty White‘s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois has declared that her birthday, January 17th will now be known as “Betty White Day,” TMZ reports.

The legendary television actress, best known for starring in the iconic sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, passed away on December 31st, just shy of her 100th birthday. Vicki Scaman, president of the Village of Oak Park, told TMZ that while White moved to California at a young age, the Illinois city would celebrate the television icon on her birthday from here on out, citing her continued high praise of the village.

Beyond a public memorial and proclamation reading, Oak Park businesses plan to celebrate “Betty White Day” with various discounts and “Betty White specials.” Hot dog joint Mickey’s Drive-In will offer White’s favorite meal — a hot dog, fries, and a Diet Coke — while Turano Bakery plans to make a giant birthday cake for the late actress. Scaman also detailed a White mural contest, in which the winning mural will be painted in downtown Oak Park.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Betty White Day” isn’t the only celebration afoot for the late comedian, who worked in television for eight decades. Betty White: A Celebration, a film originally intended to celebrate her 100th birthday, will screen in theaters January 17th as planned, albeit under different circumstances. Directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, the film features White’s final on-screen interview, as well as tributes from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, and more.