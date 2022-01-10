Betty White Died Six Days After Suffering Stroke

Betty White’s death certificate has revealed that the television icon suffered a stroke six days before she died.

Via TMZ, the official cause of death is listed as cerebrovascular accident, or loss of blood flow to parts of the brain. Reportedly, she was alert and cogent following the stroke, and passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 31st, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. According to PageSix, her final words were “Allen,” in apparent reference to her late husband Allen Ludden.

White would have enjoyed her centennial birthday on January 17th. On that day, theaters will screen Betty White: A Celebration, a film marking 100 years since she was born, although it was slightly altered following her death. That same date, her hometown of Oak Park, Illinois will celebrate “Betty White Day” in her honor.

